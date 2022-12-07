James Cameron Says Making ‘Avatar’ Sequel Was “Not A No-Brainer, It’s A Lot To Live Up To”

For Avatar: The Way of Water filmmaker James Cameron, making a sequel to the world’s highest-grossing movie ever was “not a no-brainer” with the original 2009 movie providing “a lot to live up to.”

Cameron was speaking to press ahead of Tuesday night’s world premiere of The Way of Water here in London, where the movie was enthusiastically received.

Said Cameron, “It seems obvious to everyone, ‘Oh, you just made a bunch of money, go do a sequel.’ Well, Steven Spielberg didn’t do a sequel to ET, the highest grossing film in its time. It’s not a no-brainer, do you want to call down the same lightning strike in the same spot? It’s a lot to live up to.”

His “amazing” cast and the “amazing family of artists and troupe players and all the other actors… was a big incentive” to come back and “do it all again.”

It’s important, Cameron mused, for a sequel “to honor what the audience loved in the experience the first time, but also to get them off balance and do things that they don’t expect.” With Way of Water, he added, “There are a lot of surprises in terms of where the story goes that we’re not putting into the trailers and the TV spots and all that, you have to kind of experience it.”

He was joined by producer Jon Landau and cast members Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang in the virtual get-together.

Part of Cameron’s inspiration came from the fact that Saldana and Worthington are now parents. “We wanted to get into the family dynamics and the responsibilities of having kids and also what that’s all like from the kids’ perspective.”

Worthington said that in order to cover the time-lapse since the first film, Cameron gave him a script that was essentially “Avatar 1.5” which was “detailed and full of what they’ve kind of gone through over that gap… You wanted to explore what this family has done, the natural extension of this love story, that gave us a good jumping off point to understand to fill in that gap.”

For Saldana, returning to Neytiri was “Terrifying… When something is very similar to you, you can’t see it, it’s just so close to you that it’s not in front of you. Neytiri and I have lived parallel lives. There’s a level of fearlessness and rebellion that I have as a person that Neytiri had as herself and we were able to find kindred in that.”

She added, “The leap of falling in love with something outside of you that challenges you to see something that you’ve never seen before, that has always been her dilemma. To surrender to that and then to bring forward the fruits of that love presents the challenge for her because it’s forcing her to grow, it’s forcing her to love something she’s been taught to hate, it’s really hard.”

Winslet said that since it was Cameron who proposed she join the fray, “I expected the absolute best of everything because it’s precision, it’s thought through, it’s meticulous and I think the thing that pulled me in most of all is the characters that he’s created.”

The Titanic star added, “Jim has always written for women characters who are not just strong, they are leaders, they lead with their heart, with integrity, they stand in their truth, they own their power, they have physical power that is admirable — and to be included, it was just so flattering that Jim asked me because Jim does not suffer fools.”

Cameron noted that “major sparks” between the two alpha females played by Saldana and Winslet in Way of Water “resolve over time, not just with this film but across into movie three as well. It was important for us to talk about what the arc is across the films.”

Winslet had great praise for Saldana and Worthington, “It’s one thing for Jim to write it, it’s quite another to find it and give it a life and a pulse… It’s not a performance, it’s not things they came up with on the day, it is a universe, it is a love, it is something that is palpable and you feel it, you step into that space — it is an empty space, but it is absolutely loaded with truths and dynamics and pulses that these guys built.”

Weaver, who plays a new character, Jake and Neytiri’s adopted daughter Kiri, said, “When we first talked about it, it was 2010 and we just had this idea of a girl who is more comfortable in the forest with the creatures and the flora and the fauna, but all power to Jim, he wanted to create a complex character. I love that I had the opportunity to play someone I consider a real adolescent in most ways and then she has these other bright spots that she’s learning about. Luckily there was a long time to prepare… It gave me so much to work with by the time I got there. I so enjoyed leaving this shell behind and becoming this sometimes brat.”

Noted Cameron, “Sig walked a beautiful line of classic teenage awkwardness – and yet as she comes into her power she’s not a warrior… She would react very differently and she’s not much of an alpha really until we see her manifesting her powers. For me, I thought we might have a way to speak to teenage girls that might make sense to them… We thought there are different ways to be strong.”

Added Landau, “The excitement are the themes that Jim writes into his stories. Themes are what you leave the theater with. This movie has heart, it has emotion and it also has a message again about our world — not just about the environment — about accepting people for all their differences… We want people to know that they’re seen and to see others the same way.”