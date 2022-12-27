‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Jumps to $955M WW Through Monday, Will Hit $1B With Tuesday Grosses

Refresh for latest…: James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is close to the $1B global box office mark, having more than handily crossed $900M worldwide through its second Monday. This is the latest benchmark for the long-in-the-works sequel and comes just 13 days after its global rollout began. With $955.1M through Monday, The Way of Water has become the third-highest grosser of 2022 and the fourth-biggest film of the pandemic era. What’s more, it is expected to hit the $1B worldwide milestone with today’s turnout.

Through Monday, the split is $293.2M domestic and $661.9M at the international box office. Internationally, Way of Water now stands as the No. 2 release of 2022 and No. 3 studio title of the pandemic era.

Midweeks last week were very strong, and the sci-fi epic is continuing that trend this week with vacations in full swing and a lot of holiday distractions in the rearview. France and Italy, for example, saw their best days of play on this week’s Monday since the film opened.

Monday’s total offshore haul was $52.2M, domestic’s was $31.5M.

The Top 5 overseas markets through Monday are China ($104.5M), France ($60.5M), Korea ($55.4M), Germany ($41.5M) and India ($39.2M).

On Tuesday, and not included in the totals above, the 20th Century Studios/Disney sci-fi epic rose to a running cume of $108.7M in China per local estimates. Ticketing service Maoyan has increased its projections again, now seeing a $170M final. In Korea, local estimates bring the cume through Tuesday to $58.2M.

More to come…