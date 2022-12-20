‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Sailing Past $500M Global Box Office

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed $497.1M globally through Monday, well on its way across the half a billion mark worldwide when Tuesday’s take is tallied.

Already, the 20th Century Studios/Disney sci-fi adventure sequel has helped push the Walt Disney Studios past the $4B worldwide mark for 2022.

While it came in under projections at the weekend, Way of Water is expected to see strong leg-out as we enter the holiday period.

At the international box office, Way of Water did $38.8M on Monday, which equates to 15% of the Friday-Saturday-Sunday offshore opening weekend (including China) and 17% when excluding that market. This is essentially on par with relevant comps.

Through yesterday, the offshore cume is $346.8M, all rolling up to $497.1M worldwide.

Not included in the totals above, China, which is battling Covid spikes, had an estimated $4.4M Tuesday for a $66.8M cume. Korea’s Tuesday, also not included above, was good for an estimated $2.4M and a running tally of about $30M.

In France holds are strong as Way of Water has already crossed the 2M admissions mark, a tidbit that made national news radio today in the wake of the World Cup.

Domestically, the film enjoyed the biggest non-holiday Monday and 2nd biggest Monday of 2022 with $16.2M, as Anthony reported. The North American cume through Monday is $150.3M.

Here are the Top 10 international markets through Monday: China ($62.1M), Korea ($27.4M), France ($26M), India ($22M), Germany ($21.3M), UK ($16.3M), Mexico ($15.6M), Australia ($12.5M), Italy ($11.7M), Brazil ($10M).