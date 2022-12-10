You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Aubrey Plaza Salutes Her Late ‘Parks And Recreation’ Castmate Helen Slayton-Hughes

photo: Peter Yang/ August

Aubrey Plaza took to social media today to remember her former Parks and Recreation costar Helen Slayton-Hughes, who died this week at age 92.

Hughes-Slayton played Ethel Beavers on the NBC sitcom. No cause of death has been given.

“It was always Ethel Beavers. Always,” Plaza wrote, including one shot of her and Slayton-Hughes doing a scene together on the comedy series, Rest in Peace Helen

“You were so loved and admired and I wanna be you when I grow up ❤️❤️❤️,” Plaza added in the caption. 

