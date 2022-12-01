Atlee Pine Series Based On David Baldacci’s Books In Works At Amazon With Writer Aeysha Carr

EXCLUSIVE: Bestselling author David Baldacci’s Atlee Pine book series is headed to television. Amazon Studios is developing an untitled drama series based on the novels. Written and executive produced by Aeysha Carr (Government Cheese), it follows exceptional FBI agent Atlee Pine as she finds herself at a crossroads in her life and career and she has to go back and solve the one case that has shaped her entire existence — the disappearance of her twin sister thirty years ago.

Also executive producing are 3 Arts’ Erwin Stoff (The Serpent Queen, Julia) and Oly Obst (The Resident). A Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts production, Amazon Studios.

Baldacci’s Atlee Pine book series consists of Long Road to Mercy (2018), A Minute to Midnight (2019)

Daylight (2020, a John Puller crossover) and Mercy (2021).

If the project moves forward, it will mark the second series based on Baldacci books following TNT’s King and Maxwell, which was an adaptation of the Sean King and Michelle Maxwell book series.

Along with Paul Hunter, Carr created the upcoming Apple TV+ dramedy series Government Cheese, starring and executive produced by David Oyelowo. Her series writing-producing credits include The Carmichael Show, Rel and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She is repped by WME, 3 Arts and Goodman Genow.