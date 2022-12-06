Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ To Make Impact This Summer At Theaters

Focus Features has dated Wes Anderson’s next movie Asteroid City for June 16, 2023. Do we smell a Cannes selection? Pic will go even wider on June 23. Universal, as previously reported, has overseas.

Focus previously teamed with Anderson and Indian Paintbrush on 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom.

Asteroid City, written by Anderson based on a story he co-wrote with Roman Coppola, takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. Synopsis: The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Anderson also produces with longtime collaborators Steven Rales, founder of Indian Paintbrush, and Jeremy Dawson.

Asteroid City boasts an all-star ensemble cast including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson.