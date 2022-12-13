Apple TV Announces Premiere Date For ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ Hosted By Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy is ready to hit the road. Apple TV+ announced today that its Levy-hosted show The Reluctant Traveler will premiere globally on February 24, 2023.

The eight-episode series follows the Schitt’s Creek star as he visits destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States.

Levy is a self-confessed, non-adventurous type, but apparently agreed to broaden his horizons for the show. The Reluctant Traveler is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour. In addition to starring, Levy executive produces alongside David Brindley.

Levy won an Emmy in 2020 for his role as Johnny Rose in Schitt’s Creek.

The Reluctant Traveler joins a growing lineup of docuseries on Apple TV+, including The Big Conn about the biggest social security fraud in history; Prehistoric Planet featuring Oscar-nominated narrator Sir David Attenborough; and Make or Break, which is the World Surf League docuseries.