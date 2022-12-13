You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Apple TV Announces Premiere Date For ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ Hosted By Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy is ready to hit the road. Apple TV+ announced today that its Levy-hosted show The Reluctant Traveler will premiere globally on February 24, 2023.

The eight-episode series follows the Schitt’s Creek star as he visits destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States.

Levy is a self-confessed, non-adventurous type, but apparently agreed to broaden his horizons for the show. The Reluctant Traveler is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour. In addition to starring, Levy executive produces alongside David Brindley.

Levy won an Emmy in 2020 for his role as Johnny Rose in Schitt’s Creek.

The Reluctant Traveler joins a growing lineup of docuseries on Apple TV+, including The Big Conn about the biggest social security fraud in history; Prehistoric Planet featuring Oscar-nominated narrator Sir David Attenborough; and Make or Break, which is the World Surf League docuseries.

