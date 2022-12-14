‘Super League: The War For Football’ Doc Series Set At Apple TV+

The controversial failed attempt by some of the world’s biggest soccer teams to form a Super League is to be charted in a documentary event series from Apple TV+, produced by All Rise Films. Trailer is below.

Premiering in January, Super League: The War For Football will document the high-stakes battle that was set off when the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona outlined plans to form their own breakaway league.

Twelve of Europe’s leading soccer clubs confirmed their agreement to establish the league in April 2021 and the seismic proposals would have involved a midweek league with the founder clubs, challenging the European Champions League and domestic offerings.

The move instantly turned to chaos, with the sport’s biggest defenders vehemently opposed, and as quickly as it had been announced, it had been retracted, leading to a great deal of introspection in the UK, Italy and Spain.

Apple TV+ said the doc will provide access to league Presidents, club owners and the architects behind the Super League.

The series is directed and executive produced by All Rise Films’ Emmy Award-winner Jeff Zimbalist (The Two Escobars), executive produced by Words + Pictures’ Emmy Award-winner Connor Schell and produced by Libby Geist (The Last Dance).