Disgraced Former Tennis Champion Boris Becker Profiled & Interviewed For Apple TV+

Disgraced former tennis champion Boris Becker is to be profiled and interviewed in an Apple TV+ two-part doc from Oscar winners Alex Gibney and John Battsek.

The as-yet-untitled series aims to explore all aspects of the six-Grand-Slam-winning sportsman’s life, who won Wimbledon when he was just 17 but is now in prison.

Producers followed the German for three years prior to April 2022, when Becker was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for hiding assets and loans to avoid paying his debts, following a tumultuous period, much of which spilled out into the media.

The doc features a series of personal interviews with Becker, including an exclusive conversation with the champion the week of his sentencing, alongside members of his immediate family and tennis stars including John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander and Michael Stich.

Celebrated doc maker Battsek’s Ventureland is co-producing with Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions and Diego Maradona producer Lorton Entertainment.

The announcement comes a few months after UK pubcaster ITV revealed it is making The Rise and Fall of Boris Becker [working title].

As with rivals Netflix and Prime Video, Apple TV+ is delving deeper into the sports doc world and earlier today unveiled Super League: The War For Football from All Rise Films.