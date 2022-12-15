Apple TV+ Orders ‘Mythic Quest’ Companion Series ‘Mere Mortals’

The Mythic Quest universe is expanding. Apple TV+ has ordered Mere Mortals, an eight-episode companion series from Mythic Quest star Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney.

Mere Mortals, which will feature entirely new characters, will explore the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game at the center of Mythic Quest. The new series takes a page out of the departure episodes of Mythic Quest, including the upcoming episode “Sarian,” set to premiere Friday; last year’s “Everlight,”; season one’s “A Dark Quiet Death”; “Backstory!” from Mythic Quest season two; and, the standalone episode, “Mythic Quest: Quarantine.”

Mere Mortals is written by Burch, Harris and McElhenney. Mythic Quest creators Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day executive produce with EP and star David Hornsby, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin. Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft produce for Apple.

Mythic Quest is currently airing its third season. It was renewed for seasons three and four in 2021.