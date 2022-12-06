Skip to main content
Anya Taylor-Joy Turned Into A Gamer For Her Role Of Princess Peach On ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Anya Taylor Joy and Princess Peach
Cindy Ord/Getty Images/Universal Pictures

Anya Taylor-Joy is lending her voice to give life to Princess Peach in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie. To prepare for the role, the Queen’s Gambit star turned into a gamer.

“So now I am a gamer, and it’s really fun,” she told Modern Luxury San Diego. “Ideally, I like playing at arcades, because, again, it’s like cinema; I love the ceremony. I’ll go with a whole bunch of friends. And we’ll just spend hours at the arcade.”

Taylor-Joy will join a star-studded cast that will voice the iconic characters. The cast includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who collaborated on Teen Titans Go! and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, directed the animated motion picture from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part).

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to be released on April 7, 2023.

