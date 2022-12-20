‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ To Be Simulcast Across All AMC Networks Channels; Companion Doc Set

AMC Networks is throwing everything it’s got at Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

The company will simulcast the series, which is the second in the Rice universe following Interview with a Vampire, across all five of its linear networks as well as streamer AMC+.

Interview with a Vampire, which has been renewed for a second season, debuted on AMC and AMC+.

The company has also set a companion documentary All of Them Witches to run alongside the drama series.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will premiere on Sunday January 8 at 9pm. It will also air on AMC Networks’ streamers Shudder, Sundance Now, Acorn and ALLBLK from Thursday January 12.

The eight-part series, which is based on Rice’s trilogy of books, focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, played by Alexandra Daddario, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

It also stars Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa and Harry Hamlin.

It is produced by AMC Studios and exec produced by showrunner Esta Spalding, Mark Johnson, Michelle Ashford, Michael Uppendahl, and Jeff Freilich,

The documentary, which explores the history of witches, will premiere on December 21 on AMC+ before getting a linear bow on January 2. It will explore an alternate and authentic history told from the perspective of today’s most well-known, practicing witches, as well as scholars of history and anthropology and examine the history of Witch Hunts, paganism and voodoo, and challenges the myths that have become the fabric of popular culture.

All Of Them Witches is directed by Mona Panchal and produced by XTR with Kathryn Everett, Kathleen Flood, Bryn Mooser and Justin Lacob exec producing.

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is a wildly entertaining series in our emerging Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with a terrific creative team and cast, led by Alexandra Daddario as an unforgettable Rowan Mayfair,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We want to give this series the broadest possible launch across all five of our national networks, especially coming just a few months after the first season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which was so well-received by viewers and critics.”