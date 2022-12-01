Angela Bassett To Receive Montecito Award At Santa Barbara Film Festival

The queen is getting crowned at the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Angela Bassett will be honored with the Montecito Award at the 38th annual festival, which has become a must-stop for Oscar nominees. Bassett, who is hotly buzzed in the Best Supporting Actress race as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will receive the honor February 9 during an in-person conversation about her career.

“Ms. Bassett has had an illustrious career as an actor, director and producer and in Wakanda Forever reminds us why she’s so greatly revered. She’s regal, fierce and commanding as Queen Ramonda. We bow down,” SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said Thursday.

Bassett is an actress, director and executive producer known for performances full of dignity in films such as Malcolm X, Boyz ‘N the Hood, Waiting to Exhale, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and, of course, What’s Love Got to Do With It? for which she received an Academy Award nomination. She has since starred in the historic Black Panther, Mission: Impossible Fallout and Bumblebee from Paramount, as well as the series 9-1-1 and Master of None. She has appeared in countless other movies and TV films, and also is represented this season as narrator of the Critics Choice-winning documentary Good Night Oppy.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Montecito Award is named after the upscale neighborhood in Santa Barbara. Past recipients include Penélope Cruz, Amanda Seyfried, Lupita Nyong’o, Melissa McCarthy, Saoirse Ronan, Isabelle Huppert, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Day-Lewis, Geoffrey Rush, Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet, Naomi Watts and Javier Bardem.

The festival will run February 8-18.