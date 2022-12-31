Andy Cohen Says ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Copied His ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Set

Andy Cohen is calling out The Late Late Show with James Corden for ripping off his Watch What Happens Live set. The Bravo star went on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast where he said his late-night show set a new standard.

“I’m not a comedian [and] I think [WWHL is] a different type of talk show. I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is,” Cohen said on the iHeartMedia podcast that dropped on December 27.

Cohen continued, “[WWHL] was the first bar on late-night [then] James Corden got a bar. James Corden kind of wound up [copying our set]. It is what it is.”

The podcast host added, “Ripping off your set,” to which Cohen said, “There you go. I am so glad we’re still going. That [the show] is, like, great, copy my set … go with God.”

Cohen started his show in July 2009 on Bravo where he has celebrity guests nightly. His set consists of pop culture memorabilia as well as props from the different shows on the network.

Although Cohen has been in the late-night space for over a decade, he doesn’t feel part of the late-night gang.

“I don’t feel totally part of the [late-night television] group and I have been on late-night TV for 13 years,” he said. “Years ago, there was a big photoshoot that Vanity Fair did of all of the late-night talk show hosts and they left me out of it, but they added in James Corden who wasn’t even on the air yet and Trevor Noah who had just started.”

Cohen noted that Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter apologized for excluding him.