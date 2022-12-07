Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Bad Cinderella’ Rounds Out Broadway Cast With Carolee Carmello, Grace McLean, Jordan Dobson

Carolee Carmello (1776, Finding Neverland), Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and Jordan Dobson (A Beautiful Noise) will be among the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella when it arrives on Broadway in February, joining the previously announced Linedy Genao (who plays the title role).

Producers announced the full cast today. Bad Cinderella begins previews on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Imperial Theatre , with opening night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Carmello will play the stepmother, with McLean as the queen and Dobson as the young heir Sebastian. Also in the cast: Morgan Higgins as the stepsister Marie; Sami Gayle as stepsister Adele; and Christina Acosta Robinson as the Godmother.

Also cast: Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate, with Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as swings.

In addition to music by Lloyd Webber, Bad Cinderella features a book by Emerald Fennell and lyrics by David Zippel. JoAnn M. Hunter choreographs with direction by Laurence Connor.

A modern retelling of the classic fairytale, the musical is set in the beautiful kingdom of Belleville, where Cinderella is no longer a damsel in distress. She finds herself and her prince “in new circumstances which cause them to rethink what happily ever after really means.”

The design team for Bad Cinderella will include Gabriela Tylesova (Scenic and Costume Design), Bruno Poet (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren (Hair and Wig Design).