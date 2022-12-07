‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Adds Catalina Sandino Moreno

EXCLUSIVE: The Oscar nominated actress of Maria Full of Grace, Catalina Sandino Moreno, is joining Ana de Armas in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina in a sizeable role, Deadline has learned. Moreno’s part remains under wraps.

The actress, whose deal just closed, joins Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick in the Lionsgate release. Cameras are currently rolling on the Len Wiseman directed, Shay Hatten scripted title in the $586M-grossing John Wick universe.

Producer Erica Lee said: “One of the challenges of casting Ballerina is making sure that the new roles are played by actors with as much power, emotional presence, and physical skill as Ana has. After working with Catalina on John Woo’s Silent Night, it was clear that she belonged at the top of our list, and it’s a thrill to be reuniting with her.”

Moreno was Oscar nominated out of the gate for her debut performance in 2004’s Maria Full of Grace. In her next movie, Silent Night, she stars opposite Joel Kinnaman and Kid Cudi. She recently starred in the indie Barbarians opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen. She also stars in the Epix horror series From, currently shooting its second season. Other recent work includes a role as a series regular on Showtime’s The Affair and a starring role on the Duplass Brothers’ HBO series Room 104. She is repped by Lasher Group, UTA, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Producers on Ballerina are Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski.

Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.