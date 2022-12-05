ABC News Pulls Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes From ‘GMA3’ As Network Mulls What To Do Next

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been pulled at least temporarily from hosting duties on ABC News’ GMA3: What You Need To Know as the network figures out how to handle the revelation of romantic relationship between the two news figures.

In a morning editorial call, ABC News president Kim Godwin told staffers that the relationship between the two staffers had become an “internal and external distraction” and that she wanted a few days to think about it.

“For now I am going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out,” Godwin said.

The move is not a suspension at this point, per a source.

“I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Godwin said on the staff call. “These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which you guys know are all of us, the people here at ABC.”

She added, “I really want to remind what kind of organization we are. Wwe are kind, we are inclusive. We are respectful and we are transparent, and we are focused on the work.”

Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will fill in on Monday’s show, with plans to be announced for the coming days.

The network has grappled with what to do about the Robach-Holmes relationship, which was disclosed last week with the publication last week of photos and a story on DailyMail.com. Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue and Holmes to lawyer Marilee Fiebig, and both couples reportedly have separated.

As Godwin told staffers that the relationship between Robach and Holmes is not a violation of ABC News policy, GMA3 depends in part on the chemistry between the hosts. They did not address it on the show after it was disclosed last week, but publications like the New York Post blasted out sensational headlines and details have become tabloid fodder.

Yet they certainly would not be first romantic relationship to develop between two anchors. Morning Joe co-anchors Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski kept their relationship under wraps for some time, even though it had been rumored about, before announcing their engagement in 2017.

Homes and Robach were named permanent co-anchors of GMA3 in 2020.

More to come.