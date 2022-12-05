You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Robert Downey Jr. On The Father-Son Journey In ‘Sr.,’ Netflix Docu On His Filmmaker Dad: The Deadline Q&A
AMC Networks Names James Dolan Interim Executive Chairman Until It Hires New CEO

AMC Networks, whose CEO Christina Spade resigned last week, said Monday its board has named James Dolan “interim executive chairman.”

“Effective immediately, Mr. Dolan will serve as Interim Executive Chairman which will enable him to provide strategic oversight of the company until a new CEO is named,” AMC said in an SEC filing.

“AMC Networks has a seasoned executive leadership team and I look forward to working with them to provide high-level strategic direction and guidance as we navigate the business during this period of transformation in the media industry,” said Dolan.

He’ll remain in the position until the earlier of the board of directors appointing a new chief executive officer, or March 6, 2023.

