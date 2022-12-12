Amazon Studios: Ryan Andolina & Amanda Greenblatt Eye Exit, Punit Mattoo Mulls Move – The Dish

The aftershocks from the big executive restructuring at Amazon Studios continue.

According to sources, former Head of Comedy Ryan Andolina, who last month was named Head of Comedy and Drama Development in the US SVOD TV Development and Series – Wholly Owned team at Amazon Studios led by Nick Pepper, is in talks to leave, along with Amazon Studios comedy development executive Amanda Greenblatt. The two are rumored to be starting their own production company with a deal at Amazon.

Punit Mattoo, another Amazon Studios comedy executive on Andolina’s former team, is said to be relocating to London to run the UK office under Rola Bauer who was recently named Head of Pan-English Scripted SVOD TV, Development & Series, overseeing the development and production of a new slate of English language originals for Prime Video,

According to sources, none of these moves have been finalized but discussions are underway. I hear there may be other changes in the Amazon Studios & MGM TV divisions as they adjust to the new structure following the integration of the two studios.