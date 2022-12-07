Amazon Pilots Shoplifting Comedy ‘Lifted’ Starring Ivy Wolk, Veronica Taylor, Kate Godfrey & Annie Marie Elliot From Liza Mandelup, Mary Bronstein & A24

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon is exploring the world of teenage girls and shoplifting in its latest comedy pilot. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The streamer has ordered and shot half-hour comedy pilot Lifted starring Ivy Wolk, Veronica Taylor, Kate Godfrey and Annie Marie Elliot.

The project comes from Jawline director Liza Mandelup and Yeast director Mary Bronstein, who have co-created it and write and exec produce. Mandelup will also direct with Heidi Schreck, a Billions producer whose Broadway play What the Constitution Means to Me aired on Amazon, exec producing.

A24 is producing with Amazon Studios.

The pilot explores the lives of four geographically, socio-economically, and racially diverse American teenage girls united by an online community built around shoplifting. A commentary on identity and how we communicate now, Lifted follows these young, awkwardly funny characters as they attempt to find themselves, form relationships, and discover their power and purpose.

Wolk is best known for her role on Freeform’s Everything’s Gonna Be Okay and also appeared in the Judd Apatow film The Bubble. Taylor recently starred as Bobbi in the second season of the hit HBO series Euphoria. Godfrey has starred in Nickelodeon series Warped! and Side Hustle. Elliot starred in Eddie Alcazar and Stephen Soderbough’s Perfect and opposite Tanzyn Crawford in Pocketshock.

Wolk is represented by Paradigm, Avalon Management and Brecheen Fedlman Breimer Silver Thompson. Taylor is represented by Paradigm and Industry Entertainment. Godfrey is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Schuller Talent Management and Darren M. Trattner of Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Elliot is repped by Innovative Artists, Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc. and Zero Gravity Management.

Mandelup is repped by CAA and Ramo Law. Bronstein is repped by CAA, 2AM, and Yorn Levine. Schreck is repped by UTA, Curate, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham