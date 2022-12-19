In A Streaming Truce For The Holidays, Amazon Fire TV Debuts Customized ‘Glass Onion‘ Mystery Short And Other Extras Tied To Netflix Release

When Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arrives on Netflix on Friday, it will be more than just fans of the original film and Daniel Craig’s striped swimwear getting primed for the holiday movie bow.

Amazon, whose studio competes with Netflix at the same time its Fire TV unit serves as a gateway for all things streaming, is leaning into the Knives Out sequel. Starting today, it is offering customized bonus materials via a branded hub on the Fire home screen. Housed there is an exclusive video short (watch it ABOVE), which gestures at the film’s whodunit whimsy in a 30-second vignette centering on the “mystery” of a stolen Fire TV Cube. There will also be interviews with director Rian Johnson and the film’s cast members and specially commissioned Alexa voice commands available.

More than 31 million U.S. households used an Amazon Fire device as of last February, according to recent figures from measurement firm Comscore. Even though Amazon is looking to steal market share from Netflix as a maker of programming, as a company it also looks for ways to boost all forms of streaming. It is the same playbook followed by Apple, Roku, Comcast and others with upside in lengthening view times and keeping viewers engaged — even if that means effectively sending them across the street from Macy’s to Gimbel’s.

In announcing the promotion, Amazon called it an “immersive on-device experience.” In a blog post, the company urged viewers to “sharpen your sleuthing skills,” with eagle-eyed ones able to “not only spot how the crime was committed, but also a range of Easter eggs and nods to the film.” Along with the video, behind-the scenes material and interviews with director Rian Johnson and cast members will be made available.

“We are excited that Fire TV is bringing our customers a truly immersive experience ahead of one of the year’s most anticipated movie premieres on Netflix,” said Charlotte Maines, Director of Fire TV.

Magno Herran, VP of Marketing Partnerships at Netflix, was equally effusive. Given that Glass Onion is “filled with misdirects and mystery,” Herran said, she and her collaborators “loved taking inspiration from the movie for this partnership. This is a fun new way for us to build on the momentum and excitement for the film and together we’re encouraging global audiences to get into the detective mindset.”