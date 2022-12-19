Amazon Audible Strikes Deal For ‘The Adventures Of Sherlock Holmes’, ‘Pride & Prejudice’ Podcast Adaptations In India

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Audible has struck a deal with Indian production outfit The Foundry, bringing podcast adaptations of the likes of The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Pride and Prejudice to the platform in India.

Around 60 hours’ worth of content has been licensed to the U.S. giant’s podcasting arm, consisting of adaptations plus originals created by The Foundry Editor-in-Chief Vekeana Dhillon, the writer of Disney+ Hotstar’s Virat Kohli animation Super V.

Adaptations that form part of the deal include a version of The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, a Hindi adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and Munshi Premchand’s classic Karmabhoomi.

Original content includes Dhillon’s disaster audio series Trapped and mystery thriller The Woman in Bed#3.

Ridhima Thakral, Audible’s India Content Director, called The Foundry “one of the country’s premiere content development studios on our service.” “With stories produced across genres, including classics, mysteries, dramas and many more, we are excited about incredible entertainment,” he added.

Vikram Dhillon, The Foundry’s Co-Founder, Head of Production and Business, added: “Audio emboldens us to construct a next-generation entertainment experience and we do so, proudly, in presenting our never-heard-before slate of content for our listeners.”

The Foundry’s large content library also includes Uncovidable, another Audible title based on Vekeana Dhillon’s experiences of the Covid-19 pandemic.