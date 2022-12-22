Allison Holker Calls Late Husband tWitch “Her One And Only” In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Allison Holker — the wife of the late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss — posted a heartfelt goodbye message to her husband who died Dec. 13.

“My one and only,” she wrote. Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

It’s the first message from Holker since she announced via social media that her husband had passed. He left behind his wife, two daughters and a son.

Boss, who was 40, had a successful career serving as a deejay and producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as well as a contestant-turned-judge on So You Think You Can Dance and a host of The Real Dirty Dancing. His previous gigs include small dancing roles in the 2007 films Blades of Glory and Hairspray, and performing on Dancing with the Stars in 2013. He was also cast in Magic Mike XXL.

He and his wife had several projects in the works before his death. Besides developing their own show called Living the Dream that would help first time buyers find a home, the couple was scheduled to go into production on a limited series similar to the channel’s A Very Brady Renovation from 2019 — except in this case, the couple would oversee the construction of full-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House.

Boss and Holker were also looking to launch their own variety/talk show, as well as a new dance competition show and a game show. The couple also began a partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods in 2021 on a line of athletic and leisure wear.