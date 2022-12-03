You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Writer-Producer Alissa Neubauer Signs With Gersh

Alissa Neubauer
Willy Sanjuan

Writer-producer Alissa Neubauer has signed with Gersh for representation.

Neubauer most recently served as showrunner/executive producer for the second season of Fox’s Call Me Kat.

Prior to her work on Call Me Kat, Neubauer worked with Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros. Television for eighteen years. She began her tenure with Lorre as a script coordinator on Two and a Half Men, rising to writer/co-producer. She remained with the company for all eight seasons of the critically-acclaimed CBS series Mom and ended her run there as co-executive producer for the final six seasons. 

Neubauer also is repped by attorney Gretchen Rush at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

