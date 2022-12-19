Wowee Zowee: Alex Ross Perry Directing Movie About Indie Slackers Pavement

Pavement, the venerable indie rock band fronted by Stephen Malkmus, is getting its own feature film treatment.

Her Smell director Alex Ross Perry is helming the film, which is in the early stages of planning and comes after Ross Perry debuted the unexpected Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical with an Off Broadway run earlier this month.

Pavement, which put out a number of records on Matador Records, is best known for songs such as Cut Your Hair and Stereo, recently reunited for their latest reunion tour.

Perry told The New Yorker that the musical was part of a wider Pavement Cinematic Universe, although details are scarce, even to him, it seems.

Legitimate, ridiculous, real, fake, idiotic, cliché, illogical,” he told the magazine, drawing comparisons to Bob Dylan’ film canon. “You take the Todd Haynes Bob Dylan movie, the Scorsese documentary, the Pennebaker documentary, and the movie Dylan himself directed that everyone hates [Renaldo and Clara] and put them all in a blender.”

He said that the feature film will be a mix of biopic, tour documentary and bits of the musical, asking the question, “What if Pavement, the Pynchonian rock group that never had a platinum record, was the most important band of all time?”.

Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical stars Michael Esper, Zoe Lister-Jones and Kathryn Gallagher.