Alex Cross Series Adds Alona Tal, Johnny Ray Gill & Eloise Mumford As Series Regulars

EXCLUSIVE: Alona Tal (SEAL Team), Johnny Ray Gill (Underground), and Eloise Mumford (50 Shades of Grey) have joined the cast of Amazon’s Cross in series regular roles. They will star opposite Aldis Hodge, who brings to life the titular Alex Cross.

Tal will play Kayla Craig, a brilliant, determined, and abrasive FBI agent with a sharp sense of humor who aims to recruit Cross into the bureau… and possibly her bed. Beneath Kayla’s flirtation is deep esteem for Cross, along with a desire to be seen as his investigative equal.

Gill will play Bobby Trey, who is described as deadly, compact, and cunning. A Louisiana native whose diesel engine is always running, Johnny is an ex-police officer who now works for Ed Ramsey (Ryan Eggold). He is motivated by the dollar and takes great pride in finishing everything he starts.

Related Story Amazon Gets Ready For Its Next Hollywood Evolution After Jeff Blackburn's Exit

Mumford will play Shannon Witmer, who is described as Smart, witty, and resourceful, as well as a frustrated dreamer with artistic aspirations. When she meets the worldly Ed Ramsey, Shannon is intrigued by his charm and connections. But her interest leads to terror when she discovers Ramsey’s true intentions.

From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is described as a complex and twisted thriller created by producer and writer Ben Watkins and based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson.

Alex is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify — and ultimately capture — the murderers. He is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.

Isaiah Mustafa also stars.

Watkins serves as showrunner and executive producer of Cross. Hodge, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels also executive produce, with Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell will executive produce for Skydance Television.

Mumford is repped by Paradigm, Anonymous Content, and Ziffren Brittenham. Tal is repped by Innovative Artists, AFA Prime Talent Media and Law Offices of Mark S. Temple. Gill is repped by Frontline Management.