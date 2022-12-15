Alaskan Survival Competition Series ‘Outlast’ Set At Netflix From Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films & Nomad Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is heading to the Alaskan wilderness in its latest competition series.

The streamer has ordered Outlast, an eight-part series, that comes from Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films and Nomad Entertainment.

It marks the first unscripted series from Ozark star Bateman, which has a long-running, first-look deal with the streamer.

Outlast, which will launch in 2023, follows 16 “lone wolves”, who must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win 1 million dollars. There is only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be a part of a team to win.

The eight-part series is one of Netflix’s most ambitious unscripted competition series to date.

Bateman and Aggregate Films are behind a number of Netflix series and films in addition to Ozark. Bateman is directing FBI thriller feature Dark Wire and is attached to star alongside Jude Law series Black Rabbit, which is in development. There’s also Netflix romantic comedy film Your Place Or Mine, from writer-director Aline Brosh McKenna, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

Elsewhere, Aggregate Films also has the upcoming Peacock series Based On a True Story starring Kaley Cuoco and Apple TV+’s limited series Lessons In Chemistry starring Brie Larson.

Nomad Entertainment is best known for ABC reality series Castaways, which launched in 2018 and was a survival format set in Indonesia.

It is run by President Grant Kahler, who has previously experience in the land of the midnight sun as an exec producer of Discovery’s Alaska: The Last Frontier.

Bateman, Michael Costigan and Emma Ho will exec produce for Aggregate Films alongside Kahler. Duck Dynasty exec producer Mike Odair is showrunner and exec producer.

“Aggregate was thrilled to be able to work with an incredible creative team on our first unscripted show. Along with our partners at Netflix, we tapped the survival veterans at Nomad Entertainment and the showrunner Mike Odair to create this daring social experiment series set in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness,” said Aggregate’s VP of UnscriptedEmma Ho.