Al Strobel Dies: ‘Twin Peaks’ One-Armed Man Was 83

Al Strobel, best known for his role as Phillip Gerard in the Twin Peaks drama series, has died at the age of 83. No cause of death was given.

Strobel’s December 2 death was announced on Facebook by producer and longtime David Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland, who wrote: “I am sad to have to post that Al Strobel passed away last night. I loved him dearly.”

The series originally premiered on ABC in 1990, and ran for two seasons spanning 30 episodes. The show returned in 2014 with a film of never-seen excerpts, and the series came back in 2017.

Strobel, who lost his left arm in a car accident when he was 17, appeared in all of the eras of Twin Peaks. He lent an eerie touch as Gerard, a man who cut off his own arm to stop an evil entity from possessing him.

Strobel also appeared in the films Megaville (1990) alongside Billy Zane, and Ricochet River with Kate Hudson. Strobel retired in the early 2000s, but briefly stepped back into acting to reprise his role as Gerard in Twin Peaks: The Return in 2017.

Mark Frost, the series’ cocreator, was one of the first to pay tribute to Strobel: “Oh no…Dear Al…as those of you lucky enough to have met him over the years, what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was. RIP, friend,” he wrote.

Dana Ashbrook, who played bad boy jock-turned-cop Bobby Briggs, added: “Sad, sad news…love Al. He was the sweetest of men.”

Producer Harley Peyton also expressed his condolences. “As authentic an actor as I ever met. So precise so real. RIP. Al,” he wrote.

No details on survivors or memorial plans was immediately available.