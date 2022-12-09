‘Today’ Cheers Al Roker As Beloved Weatherman Returns Home From Hospital

Al Roker is home after two hospitalizations due to blood clots in his lungs and legs.

The Today show weatherman shared the news on Instagram and was cheered on by his Today co-workers this morning.

“Home!,” Roker wrote. “So incredibly grateful to familty, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers.”

On Today this morning, co-anchor Hoda Kotb shared the news while the theme from TV’s The A-Team played – said to be one of Roker’s favorite songs.

Today‘s Carson Daly added that he recently encouraged Roker to return to the show if only to save his office from become “Hoda’s third closet.”

Roker’s recent hospitalizations prevented him from attending two of his traditional assignments: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting.

Read Roker’s Instagram post below, and watch the Today segment above.