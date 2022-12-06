AGC Unwritten Hires Emily Knight As It Sets Four-Strong Development Team

The unscripted arm of Stuart Ford’s indie studio AGC Studios has named its development team.

Emily Knight has been named AGC Unwritten’s VP of Development for the unit, with Yael Egnal, Hannah Shuman and Moriah Lee also joining the team.

AGC Unwritten was launched earlier this year with Joel Zimmer in charge as President and is now set to kickstart its development slate.

British-born Knight is known for working on formats such as MTV dating show Ex on the Beach. She was most recently Head of Development at UK-based Expectation, where she oversaw a slate of commissions for the likes of the BBC and Netflix. She was also Head of Development for All3Media-owned Maverick in the UK, where she worked to reboot global formats How to Look Good Naked and 10 Years Younger. She has also worked in production on shows such as The Voice and The Apprentice.

“The studio is embarking on some truly exceptional projects, and I am very excited to develop new formats with such creative people,” she said. “It is a dream scenario to be part of and a very exciting time.”

Zimmer said Knight’s global approach would be “invaluable.”

Joining her is Egnal, who will be AGC Unwritten’s Senior Manager of Development. She was previously Manager of Development at Xpedition and a part of the team that developed HGTV’s Table Wars. She has also worked at A24, College Humor and NBC.

Shuman will be Manager of Development having previously been Manager of Current Programming at CNN Original Series, working on such shows as This is Life with Lisa Ling. Shuman began her career at NBCU, developing unscripted programs for Peacock, USA, Bravo and Oxygen. Lee joins the team as Coordinator of Development from Magnum, P.I. where she was a department coordinator.

“I’m thrilled to have such an unbelievably talented group of executives join BJ Levin, our EVP of Non-Fiction, as we deploy AGC’s incredible resources to develop a dynamic slate. We endeavor to produce best in class unscripted and alternative programming, and their diverse perspectives and experiences are key,” said Zimmer. “I’m also looking forward to the Unwritten team accelerating its collaborations with AGC’s already acclaimed feature film and scripted television divisions.”

Before launching AGC Unwritten, AGC Studios had already made in-roads into the non-scripted space through AGC Television’s documentary The Tinder Swindler, which was a breakout on Netflix. The company has also co-financed three documentaries with CNN Films: Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story, John Lewis: Good Trouble and Scandalous: The True Story of the National Enquirer.