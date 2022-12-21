‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Patti LuPone Joins ‘WandaVision’ Marvel Spinoff For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: WandaVision‘s best song Emmy win for “Agatha All Along”, performed by Kathryn Hahn, set the bar high for the spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, headlined by Hahn reprising her role as bad gal Agatha Harkness. The Marvel offshoot is now adding some big musical theater firepower, with three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone joining the cast of the upcoming series for Disney+, sources tell Deadline.

In addition to Hahn, LuPone joins male lead Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, who is believed to be playing a villainous role, Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia, who I hear are playing witches, and Sasheer Zamata. In addition to Hahn, Emma Caulfield Ford also is expected to reprise the role of Dottie from WandaVision.

LuPone’s role is being kept under wraps, I hear she may be playing a witch. A rep for Marvel declined comment.

RELATED: 2022 Disney+ Pilots & Series Orders

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, serves as writer and executive producer on the spinoff.

In addition to her three Tony Awards, LuPone has won two Olivier Awards and two Grammy Awards for her accomplished musical theater career. She will next be seen in Beau Is Afraid, an upcoming surrealist comedy horror film written, directed, and produced by Ari Aster. LuPone is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment, UK’s The Artists Partnership and attorney Jeanne Newman.