Adam Rodriguez Joins Jenna Ortega In ‘Winter Spring Summer Or Fall’

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Rodriguez is set to join Jenna Ortegain Winter Spring Summer or Fall for MPCA. Percy Hynes White is also on board. Ortega is also serving as an executive producer.

The romantic drama is being helmed by Holidate and About Fate writer Tiffany Paulsen, marking her feature debut. The script was written by Dan Schoffer with revisions by Paulsen. The pic is being described as Before Sunrise meets The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the story follows two teens (Ortega and Hynes White) on the cusp of adulthood who meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year. Rodriguez will play Ortega’s father in the films.

MPCA’s Brad Krevoy is producing, along with Josh Shader of Wall Fly and David Wulf. Distribution will be handled by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Rodriguez currently stars in Criminal Minds: Evolution for Paramount+ reprising the brainy and charismatic brawny fan favorite Luke Alvez. In addition to starring in iconic shows such as the international hit series CSI: Miami and Criminal Minds, Rodriguez was also an executive producer on multiple projects including HBO’s The Real Magic Mike, a spinoff of Steven Soderberg’s original hit film which he starred opposite Channing Tatum and is also in the upcoming Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

The Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA) has a long history of producing successful romantic comedies, most recently the No. 1 Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas and The Princess Switch trilogy, starring Vanessa Hudgens.

Previously, Rodriguez starred in and executive produced A Christmas Proposal with MPCA for CBS and Paramout+, one of the first Christmas movies on CBS which encompassed an all Latine cast.

Rodriguez is represented by A Management and Global Artists Agency.