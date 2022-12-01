Actors’ Equity & Broadway League Reach Three-Year Contract Agreement

Actors’ Equity Association, the national union representing actors and stage managers, has reached a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement with The Broadway League, the national trade organization of theater owners and producers.

Details on the agreement were not disclosed, but the two sides have been at the bargaining table since September over Equity-supported contract changes involving coverage of understudies, swings and additional stage managers.

The agreement for the production contract that governs Broadway shows and sit-down productions across the country remains subject to ratification by Equity members in a vote by electronic ballot.

Earlier this month, Equity staged a rally in Manhattan’s theater district to support the contract changes.