‘Fabelmans’, ‘Everything Everywhere’ & ‘Woman King’ Lead AARP Movies For Grownups Nominations

'The Fabelmans', 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' and 'The Woman King'

AARP is out with the nominees for its 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards for the best films, TV and filmmakers of 2022. Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans leads with the way with six noms, followed by fellow awards-season favorites Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Woman King are next with five each, and Tár and She Said with four apiece.

All of those pics except She Said also will vie for Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups along with Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking. Spielberg also is up for Best Director alongside James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water), Todd Field (Tár), Baz Luhrmann (Elvis) and Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King). See the full list of nominees in all 18 categories below.

The Best Actor film race pits Maverick‘s Tom Cruise against Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Tom Hanks (A Man Called Otto), Bill Nighy (Living) and Adam Sander (Hustle). Up for Best Actress are Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

The Best Screenplay nominees are Field (Tár), Tony Kushner and Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Kazuo Ishiguro (Living), Rebecca Lenkiewicz (She Said) and Dana Stevens (The Woman King).

The nominees for Best TV Series are Abbott Elementary, The Old Man, Only Murders in the Building, The White Lotus and Yellowstone. The Best TV Movie/Limited Series combatants are Black Bird, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, The Staircase and The Watcher.

“The iconic talents we honor this year drive a cultural change in the way aging Americans are perceived and valued,” AARP film and TV critic Tim Appelo said. “They inspire us to think about life differently. And we’re thrilled that the Movies for Grownups Awards are back as a live event, celebrating a profusion of grownup masterworks we could scarcely have imagined when we started the awards decades ago.”

The AARP’s awards also feature specialized categories including Best Intergenerational Movie, Best Time Capsule and Best Grownup Love Story

Here are the nominees for the 21st annual AARP Movies for Grownups Awards:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Lesley Manville (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to YouLeo Grande)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Actor

Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Tom Hanks (A Man Called Otto)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Adam Sandler (Hustle)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Patricia Clarkson (She Said)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Judith Ivey (Women Talking)

Gabrielle Union (The Inspection)

Best Supporting Actor

Andre Braugher (She Said)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Woody Harrelson (Triangle of Sadness)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Director

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Todd Field (Tár)

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best Screenwriter

Todd Field (Tár)

Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Rebecca Lenkiewicz (She Said) and

Dana Stevens (The Woman King)

Best Actress (TV)

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Best Actor (TV)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Steve Carell (The Patient)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Wes Studi (Reservation Dogs)

Best TV Series

Abbott Elementary

The Old Man

Only Murders in the Building

The White Lotus

Yellowstone

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

Black Bird

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

The Staircase

The Watcher

Best Ensemble

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Intergenerational Movie

Armageddon Time

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

A Man Called Otto

Till

Best Time Capsule

Armageddon Time

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Till

Best Grownup Love Story

Empire of Light

Good Luck to YouLeo Grande

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

A Love Song

Ticket to Paradise

Best Documentary

Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down

Lucy and Desi

The Pez Outlaw

Sidney

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

Best Foreign Film

Argentina1985 (Argentina)

Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexico)

Broker (South Korea)

One Fine Morning (France)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)