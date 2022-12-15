‘Fabelmans’, ‘Everything Everywhere’ & ‘Woman King’ Lead AARP Movies For Grownups Nominations

AARP is out with the nominees for its 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards for the best films, TV and filmmakers of 2022. Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans leads with the way with six noms, followed by fellow awards-season favorites Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Woman King are next with five each, and Tár and She Said with four apiece.
All of those pics except She Said also will vie for Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups along with Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking. Spielberg also is up for Best Director alongside James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water), Todd Field (Tár), Baz Luhrmann (Elvis) and Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King). See the full list of nominees in all 18 categories below.
The Best Actor film race pits Maverick‘s Tom Cruise against Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Tom Hanks (A Man Called Otto), Bill Nighy (Living) and Adam Sander (Hustle). Up for Best Actress are Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).
The Best Screenplay nominees are Field (Tár), Tony Kushner and Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Kazuo Ishiguro (Living), Rebecca Lenkiewicz (She Said) and Dana Stevens (The Woman King).
The nominees for Best TV Series are Abbott Elementary, The Old Man, Only Murders in the Building, The White Lotus and Yellowstone. The Best TV Movie/Limited Series combatants are Black Bird, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, The Staircase and The Watcher.
“The iconic talents we honor this year drive a cultural change in the way aging Americans are perceived and valued,” AARP film and TV critic Tim Appelo said. “They inspire us to think about life differently. And we’re thrilled that the Movies for Grownups Awards are back as a live event, celebrating a profusion of grownup masterworks we could scarcely have imagined when we started the awards decades ago.”
The AARP’s awards also feature specialized categories including Best Intergenerational Movie, Best Time Capsule and Best Grownup Love Story
Here are the nominees for the 21st annual AARP Movies for Grownups Awards:
Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Women Talking
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Lesley Manville (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris)
Emma Thompson (Good Luck to YouLeo Grande)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Actor
Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Tom Hanks (A Man Called Otto)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Adam Sandler (Hustle)
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Patricia Clarkson (She Said)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Judith Ivey (Women Talking)
Gabrielle Union (The Inspection)
Best Supporting Actor
Andre Braugher (She Said)
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Woody Harrelson (Triangle of Sadness)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Director
James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Todd Field (Tár)
Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)
Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Best Screenwriter
Todd Field (Tár)
Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Rebecca Lenkiewicz (She Said) and
Dana Stevens (The Woman King)
Best Actress (TV)
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
Best Actor (TV)
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Steve Carell (The Patient)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Wes Studi (Reservation Dogs)
Best TV Series
Abbott Elementary
The Old Man
Only Murders in the Building
The White Lotus
Yellowstone
Best TV Movie/Limited Series
Black Bird
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
The Staircase
The Watcher
Best Ensemble
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Nope
She Said
The Woman King
Women Talking
Best Intergenerational Movie
Armageddon Time
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
A Man Called Otto
Till
Best Time Capsule
Armageddon Time
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Till
Best Grownup Love Story
Empire of Light
Good Luck to YouLeo Grande
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
A Love Song
Ticket to Paradise
Best Documentary
Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down
Lucy and Desi
The Pez Outlaw
Sidney
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off
Best Foreign Film
Argentina1985 (Argentina)
Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexico)
Broker (South Korea)
One Fine Morning (France)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.