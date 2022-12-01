Skip to main content
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Director Bridget Stokes Signs With UTA

Bridget Stokes, winner of the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series award for ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show,’ attends the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Bridget Stokes, winner of the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series award for ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show,’ attends the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

EXCLUSIVE: Bridget Stokes has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

The producer and director took home an Emmy earlier this year for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for her work on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, becoming the first Black woman to win the category. She directed every episode of Season 3 and co-executive produced the series.

Stokes’ recently directed the film Boy Genius, which stars Miles Brown and Rita Wilson. The film has won several awards, including the Jury Award for “Best Family Film” at the Bentonville Film Festival and the Audience Award for “Best Family Film” at the Newport Beach Film Festival

Her other directing work includes multiple episodes of the Apple series Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show. She also served as co-executive producer.

In addition to directing, Stokes has also produced Netflix’s The Lost Husband and The Rachel Divide, as well as The Volunteer.

She continues to be represented by Zero Gravity Management.

