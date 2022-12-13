Film Independent Spirit Awards TV Nominations: ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘Pachinko’, ‘The Bear’ ‘Severance’, More

(Clockwise from top left) 'Abbott Elementary, ‘Severance’, ‘Pachinko’ and 'The Bear’

The Film Independent Spirit Awards unveiled their 2023 nominees for television Tuesday morning. The reveal marks a previously announced expansion of the TV categories, as well as a move to gender-neutral acting races this year in both television and film, the latter of which were revealed last month during the Spirits’ film nominations.

The organization has combined both actor and actress in TV’s Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series, and in the new category of Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series.

Billions star Asia Kate Dillon announced the nominees this morning on Film Independent’s YouTube channel.

ABC’s Abbott Elementary, FX’s The Bear, Apple TV+’s Severance and HBO/HBO Max’s Station Eleven led with three nominations each, including in Best New Scripted Series. Pachinko landed the sole nomination for Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series and also was nominated for Best New Scripted Series.

Last year, the Spirits honored FX’s Reservation Dogs with both the Best New Scripted Series and Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series awards. The acting honors, split into female and male categories, went to Thuso Mbedu for Amazon’s The Underground Railroad and Lee Jung-jae for Netflix’s Squid Game, respectively. The Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series award went to HBO’s Black and Missing from Soledad O’Brien and Geeta Gandbhir.

The 38th annual awards ceremony will be held on the beach in Santa Monica on Sunday, March 4.

Here is the complete list of TV nominees.

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

The Bear

Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer; Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson; Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube

Pachinko

Creator/Executive Producer: Soo Hugh; Executive Producers: Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Richard Middleton, Justin Chon, Kogonada; Co-Executive Producers: Dani Gorin, Sebastian Lee, David Kim, Ethan Kuperberg

The Porter

Creators/Executive Producers: Marsha Greene, Annmarie Morais, Arnold Pinnock; Creator/Co-Executive Producer: Bruce Ramsay; Creator: Aubrey Nealon; Executive Producers: Ian Dimerman, Jennifer Kawaja, Charles Officer, R.T. Thorne, Aml Ameen, Bruno Dubé, Alfre Woodard, Rose Catherine Pinkney, Devin Griffin; Co-Executive Producers: Elise Cousineau, Andrea Glinski, Steve Cochrane, Daphne Park

Severance

Creator/Executive Producer: Dan Erickson; Executive Producers: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Andrew Colville, Chris Black, John Cameron; Co-Executive Producers: Jill Footlick, Kari Drake

Station Eleven

Creator/Executive Producer: Patrick Somerville; Executive Producers: Jessica Rhoades, Scott Steindorff, Dylan Russell, Scott Delman, Jeremy Podeswa, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson; Co-Executive Producers: David Nicksay, Nick Cuse

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Pachinko

Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Children of the Underground

Executive Producers: Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Ted Gesing, Gabriela Cowperthwaite, Kate Barry; Co-Executive Producer: Julie Gaither

Mind Over Murder

Executive Producers: Marc Smerling, Nanfu Wang, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

Executive Producers: Nick Boak, Andrew Renzi, Andrew D. Corkin, Theo James, Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma; Co-Executive Producer: Jeremiah Murphy

The Rehearsal

Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder; Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith; Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Executive Producers: W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Vinnie Malhotra, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn; Co-Executive Producer: Geraldine L. Porras

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Aml Ameen — The Porter

Mohammed Amer — Mo

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett — Somebody Somewhere

KaMillion — Rap Sh!t

Melanie Lynskey — Yellowjackets

Himesh Patel — Station Eleven

Sue Ann Pien — As We See It

Adam Scott — Severance

Ben Whishaw — This is Going to Hurt

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Danielle Deadwyler — Station Eleven

Ayo Edibiri — The Bear

Jeff Hiller — Somebody Somewhere

Gbemisola Ikumelo — A League of Their Own

Janelle James — Abbott Elementary

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

Frankie Quiñones — This Fool

Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary

Molly Shannon — I Love That For You

Tramell Tillman — Severance