Film Independent Spirit Awards TV Nominations: ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘Pachinko’, ‘The Bear’ ‘Severance’, More

The Film Independent Spirit Awards unveiled their 2023 nominees for television Tuesday morning. The reveal marks a previously announced expansion of the TV categories, as well as a move to gender-neutral acting races this year in both television and film, the latter of which were revealed last month during the Spirits’ film nominations.
The organization has combined both actor and actress in TV’s Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series, and in the new category of Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series.
Billions star Asia Kate Dillon announced the nominees this morning on Film Independent’s YouTube channel.
ABC’s Abbott Elementary, FX’s The Bear, Apple TV+’s Severance and HBO/HBO Max’s Station Eleven led with three nominations each, including in Best New Scripted Series. Pachinko landed the sole nomination for Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series and also was nominated for Best New Scripted Series.
Last year, the Spirits honored FX’s Reservation Dogs with both the Best New Scripted Series and Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series awards. The acting honors, split into female and male categories, went to Thuso Mbedu for Amazon’s The Underground Railroad and Lee Jung-jae for Netflix’s Squid Game, respectively. The Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series award went to HBO’s Black and Missing from Soledad O’Brien and Geeta Gandbhir.
The 38th annual awards ceremony will be held on the beach in Santa Monica on Sunday, March 4.
Here is the complete list of TV nominees.
BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
The Bear
Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer; Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson; Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube
Pachinko
Creator/Executive Producer: Soo Hugh; Executive Producers: Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Richard Middleton, Justin Chon, Kogonada; Co-Executive Producers: Dani Gorin, Sebastian Lee, David Kim, Ethan Kuperberg
The Porter
Creators/Executive Producers: Marsha Greene, Annmarie Morais, Arnold Pinnock; Creator/Co-Executive Producer: Bruce Ramsay; Creator: Aubrey Nealon; Executive Producers: Ian Dimerman, Jennifer Kawaja, Charles Officer, R.T. Thorne, Aml Ameen, Bruno Dubé, Alfre Woodard, Rose Catherine Pinkney, Devin Griffin; Co-Executive Producers: Elise Cousineau, Andrea Glinski, Steve Cochrane, Daphne Park
Severance
Creator/Executive Producer: Dan Erickson; Executive Producers: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Andrew Colville, Chris Black, John Cameron; Co-Executive Producers: Jill Footlick, Kari Drake
Station Eleven
Creator/Executive Producer: Patrick Somerville; Executive Producers: Jessica Rhoades, Scott Steindorff, Dylan Russell, Scott Delman, Jeremy Podeswa, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson; Co-Executive Producers: David Nicksay, Nick Cuse
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Pachinko
Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn
BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Children of the Underground
Executive Producers: Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Ted Gesing, Gabriela Cowperthwaite, Kate Barry; Co-Executive Producer: Julie Gaither
Mind Over Murder
Executive Producers: Marc Smerling, Nanfu Wang, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?
Executive Producers: Nick Boak, Andrew Renzi, Andrew D. Corkin, Theo James, Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma; Co-Executive Producer: Jeremiah Murphy
The Rehearsal
Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder; Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith; Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Executive Producers: W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Vinnie Malhotra, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn; Co-Executive Producer: Geraldine L. Porras
BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Aml Ameen — The Porter
Mohammed Amer — Mo
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Bridget Everett — Somebody Somewhere
KaMillion — Rap Sh!t
Melanie Lynskey — Yellowjackets
Himesh Patel — Station Eleven
Sue Ann Pien — As We See It
Adam Scott — Severance
Ben Whishaw — This is Going to Hurt
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Danielle Deadwyler — Station Eleven
Ayo Edibiri — The Bear
Jeff Hiller — Somebody Somewhere
Gbemisola Ikumelo — A League of Their Own
Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
Frankie Quiñones — This Fool
Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary
Molly Shannon — I Love That For You
Tramell Tillman — Severance
