Golden Globe Nominations Unveiled For 2023 Edition

Nominations are being revealed Monday for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. A total of 27 movie and TV categories will be unveiled this morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with winners to be announced January 10 in a live, NBC-and Peacock-televised show from the Beverly Hilton hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.
The Globes return to the air after a year away amid an overhaul at the HFPA, which underwent reforms and shakeups after questionable practices surrounding its governing and membership were discovered. The group boosted the racial and ethnic diversity of their membership. It also killed the practice of accepting gifts and started a hotline to report malfeasance.
Among the categories today will be four new ones on the TV side, expanding its Supporting role races.
Check out below as we update the nominations as they are being revealed.
MOTION PICTURES
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Cate Blanchett
Olivia Colman
Viola Davis
Ana de Armas
Michelle Williams
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Austin Butler
Brendan Fraser
Hugh Jackman
Bill Nighy
Jeremy Pope
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Lesley Manville
Margot Robbie
Anya Taylor-Joy
Emma Thompson
Michelle Yeoh
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Diego Calva
Daniel Craig
Adam Driver
Colin Farrell
Ralph Fiennes
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Angela Bassett
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis
Dolly De Leon
Carey Mulligan
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Brendan Gleeson
Barry Keoghan
Brad Pitt
Ke Huy Quan
Eddie Redmayne
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
James Cameron
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan
Baz Luhrmann
Martin McDonagh
Steven Spielberg
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
Todd Field
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan
Martin McDonagh
Sarah Polley
Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
Carter Burwell
Alexandre Desplat
Hildur Guonadottir
Justin Hurwitz
John Williams
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu – RRR
TELEVISION
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Donald Glover
Bill Hader
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jeremy Allen White
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jessica Chastain
Julia Garner
Lily James
Julia Roberts
Amanda Seyfried
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Taron Edgerton
Colin Firth
Andrew Garfield
Evan Peters
Sebastian Stan
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE
F. Murray Abraham
Domhnall Gleeson
Paul Walter Houser
Richard Jenkins
Seth Rogen
