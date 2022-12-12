Golden Globe Nominations Unveiled For 2023 Edition

Nominations are being revealed Monday for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. A total of 27 movie and TV categories will be unveiled this morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with winners to be announced January 10 in a live, NBC-and Peacock-televised show from the Beverly Hilton hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

The Globes return to the air after a year away amid an overhaul at the HFPA, which underwent reforms and shakeups after questionable practices surrounding its governing and membership were discovered. The group boosted the racial and ethnic diversity of their membership. It also killed the practice of accepting gifts and started a hotline to report malfeasance.

Among the categories today will be four new ones on the TV side, expanding its Supporting role races.

MOTION PICTURES

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA



Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA



Cate Blanchett

Olivia Colman

Viola Davis

Ana de Armas

Michelle Williams

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA



Austin Butler

Brendan Fraser

Hugh Jackman

Bill Nighy

Jeremy Pope

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY



Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY



Lesley Manville

Margot Robbie

Anya Taylor-Joy

Emma Thompson

Michelle Yeoh

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY



Diego Calva

Daniel Craig

Adam Driver

Colin Farrell

Ralph Fiennes

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED



Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE



All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE



Angela Bassett

Kerry Condon

Jamie Lee Curtis

Dolly De Leon

Carey Mulligan

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE



Brendan Gleeson

Barry Keoghan

Brad Pitt

Ke Huy Quan

Eddie Redmayne

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE



James Cameron

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan

Baz Luhrmann

Martin McDonagh

Steven Spielberg

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE



Todd Field

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan

Martin McDonagh

Sarah Polley

Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE



Carter Burwell

Alexandre Desplat

Hildur Guonadottir

Justin Hurwitz

John Williams

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE



Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR

TELEVISION

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA



Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY



Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY



Donald Glover

Bill Hader

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jeremy Allen White

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE



Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION



Jessica Chastain

Julia Garner

Lily James

Julia Roberts

Amanda Seyfried

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION



Taron Edgerton

Colin Firth

Andrew Garfield

Evan Peters

Sebastian Stan



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE



F. Murray Abraham

Domhnall Gleeson

Paul Walter Houser

Richard Jenkins

Seth Rogen





