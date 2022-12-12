You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Golden Globe Nominations Unveiled
Golden Globe Nominations Unveiled For 2023 Edition

Nominations are being revealed Monday for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. A total of 27 movie and TV categories will be unveiled this morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with winners to be announced January 10 in a live, NBC-and Peacock-televised show from the Beverly Hilton hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

The Globes return to the air after a year away amid an overhaul at the HFPA, which underwent reforms and shakeups after questionable practices surrounding its governing and membership were discovered. The group boosted the racial and ethnic diversity of their membership. It also killed the practice of accepting gifts and started a hotline to report malfeasance.

Among the categories today will be four new ones on the TV side, expanding its Supporting role races.

Check out below as we update the nominations as they are being revealed.

MOTION PICTURES

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Cate Blanchett
Olivia Colman
Viola Davis
Ana de Armas
Michelle Williams

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Austin Butler
Brendan Fraser
Hugh Jackman
Bill Nighy
Jeremy Pope

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lesley Manville
Margot Robbie
Anya Taylor-Joy
Emma Thompson
Michelle Yeoh

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Diego Calva
Daniel Craig
Adam Driver
Colin Farrell
Ralph Fiennes

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Angela Bassett
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis
Dolly De Leon
Carey Mulligan

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Brendan Gleeson
Barry Keoghan
Brad Pitt
Ke Huy Quan
Eddie Redmayne

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

James Cameron
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan
Baz Luhrmann
Martin McDonagh
Steven Spielberg

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Todd Field
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan
Martin McDonagh
Sarah Polley
Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Carter Burwell
Alexandre Desplat
Hildur Guonadottir
Justin Hurwitz
John Williams

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu – RRR

TELEVISION

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Donald Glover
Bill Hader
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jeremy Allen White

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Chastain
Julia Garner
Lily James
Julia Roberts
Amanda Seyfried

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Taron Edgerton
Colin Firth
Andrew Garfield
Evan Peters
Sebastian Stan

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE

F. Murray Abraham
Domhnall Gleeson
Paul Walter Houser
Richard Jenkins
Seth Rogen



