The Black List 2022 Scorecard: CAA, Bellevue Productions Top Agency And Management Lists

CAA and Bellevue Productions topped the list of agencies and management companies representing the most scripts on The Black List, the annual compilation of the year’s most liked unproduced screenplays.

The 2022 list, which was released Monday, was topped by Catherine Schetina’s Pure, which received a leading 25 mentions among the more than 300 film executives who contributed up to 10 favorite scripts that have not begun principal photography during the calendar year.

Pure, repped by Housefire Management’s Jon Hersh, centers on Hannah, who is obsessed with food purity. Her trip to her sister’s destination wedding descends into madness when she contracts a mysterious foodborne illness that threatens to destroy her from within. The script does not have an agency attached, according to The Black List database.

Among the Hollywood agencies repping that are repping scripts this year, CAA had a leading 14, topped by Haley Bartels’ Pumping Black, which tied for second overall with 22 mentions. Verve was second with 11.

Among management companies, Bellevue Entertainment led with 11 scripts, the only firm to reach double digits on this year’s list. Its top screenplay was the one that tied for second, Elad Ziv’s Court 17.

Other management outfits in the top tier include Grandview and Writ Large, which tied for second with six mentions apiece; Rain Management with 5 1/2 scripts (it co-managed one with Mosaic); and Entertainment 360 with five.

Below are the full scorecards for all 74 scripts (note: not all scripts had agency or management company attachments, and info was provided by The Black List):





