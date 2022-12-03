Contenders Film: International Kicks Off Today With 29 Films, Oscar Submissions Galore

The first calendar year to see the physical return of almost every major film festival since the pandemic, 2022 has been a huge morale booster for filmmakers from all around the globe. And now, with the third edition of Deadline’s Contenders Film: International kicking off Saturday at 8 a.m. PT, that outreach expands even further: leaving a carbon-free footprint, our online event will showcase the myriad films that soared at Sundance, beguiled Berlin, captivated Cannes, thrilled Telluride, vitalized Venice and touched Toronto, all the while shining a spotlight on the must-see movies that might have flown under your radar.
Since submissions accepted for the Best International Feature Film Oscar category continue to grow — up by something like 30% from just 10 years ago, buoyed no doubt by the boundary-breaking success of 2019’s Parasite — it is harder than ever before to see where the awards race is going. Today’s event is here to help you cut through the noise, talking to stars, directors, producers and writers to find the stories behind the scenes for an audience that wants to know where the new Drive My Car may be heading from.
This year is a wide-open field. From Cannes alone we have Lukas Dhont’s Close (Belgium), Saim Sadiq’s Joyland, Mario Martone’s Nostalgia (Italy), Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave (South Korea), Jerzy Skolimoswki’s EO (Poland), Ali Abbasi’s Holy Spider (Denmark), Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage (Austria) and, from Sweden, Tarik Saleh’s Cairo Conspiracy (which debuted there as Boy From Heaven).
From the Berlinale there’s Michael Koch’s A Piece of Sky (Switzerland), Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson’s Beautiful Beings (Iceland), and Carla Simon’s Alcarràs (Spain), while from Sundance there’s Gabriel Martins’ Mars One (Brazil) and Maryna Er Gorbach’s Klondike (Ukraine). Venice, meanwhile, is represented by the likes of Alejandro Gonzáles Iñárittu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexico), Lorenzo Vigas’ The Box (Venezuela), Alice Diop’s Saint Omer, Erik Matti’s On the Job: The Missing 8, and Santiago Mitre’s Argentina, 1985 (Argentina).
Toronto gives us Darin J. Sallam’s Farha (Jordan), Edward Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) and Gunnar Vikene’s War Sailor (Norway). And that’s before we get to Lou Yi-an’s Goddamned Asura (Taiwan) there is He Suming’s Ajoomma (Singapore), Jason Loftus’ Eternal Spring (Canada), Pan Encina’s Eami (Paraguay), Philip Yung’s Where the Wind Blows (Hong Kong), Pan Nalin’s Last Film Show (India), Colm Bairéad’s The Quiet Girl (Ireland) and Martijn de Jong’s Narcosis (Netherlands).
As is true of every year, it’s an incredibly rich and diverse section: thrillers, comedies dramas and even hybrid docs that deal with issues ranging from the global to the private. Regardless of what happens on March 12 next year, all these films have earned their place in the conversation.
Check out today’s schedule and lineup of speakers below, and stick with Deadline all day for our panel coverage, both on the site and on our social media channels using the hashtag #DeadlineContenders. And stay tuned for Monday, when we launch the event streaming site with the complete panel videos.
Contenders Film: International 2022
8 a.m. PT – Opening remarks
MUBI
The Box
Lorenzo Vigas (Co-Writer/Director/Producer)
Michel Franco (Producer)
Hernán Mendoza (Actor/Producer)
Decision to Leave
Park Chan-wook (Co-Writer/Director)
Alcarràs
Carla Simón (Co-Writer/Director/EP)
SUPER
The Quiet Girl
Colm Bairéad (Writer/Director)
Saint Omer
Alice Diop (Co-Writer/Director)
IFC FILMS
Corsage
Vicky Krieps (Actor)
SIDESHOW & JANUS FILMS
EO
Jerzy Skolimowski (Co-Writer/Director/Producer)
Ewq Piaskowska (Co-Writer/Producer)
A24
Close
Lukas Dhont (Co-Writer/Director)
NETFLIX
All Quiet on the Western Front
Edward Berger (Co-Writer/Director/Producer)
Felix Kammerer (Actor)
Daniel Brühl (EP/Actor)
James Friend (Cinematographer)
Bardo, A False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Co-Writer/Director/Producer/Co-Editor/Co-Composer)
Daniel Giménez Cacho (Actor)
MORNING BREAK
SAMUEL GOLDWYN FILMS
Last Film Show
Pan Nalin (Writer/Director/Producer/Production Designer)
Bhavin Rabari (Actor)
Dheer Momaya (Producer)
Siddharth Roy Kapur (Producer)
Cairo Conspiracy
Tarik Saleh (Writer-Director)
MER FILM
War Sailor
Gunnar Vikene (Writer-Director)
Kristofer Joner (Actor)
Pål Sverre Hagen (Actor)
OAK MOTION PICTURE
Narcosis
Martijn de Jong (Co-Writer/Director)
Thekla Reuten (Actor)
AMAZON STUDIOS
Argentina, 1985
Santiago Mitre (Director/Co-Writer/Producer)
Ricardo Darín (Actor/Producer)
LUNCH BREAK
LOFTY SKY ENTERTAINMENT
Eternal Spring
Jason Loftus (Director/Producer)
Daxiong (Animator)
Masha Loftus (EP)
UTOPIA
Holy Spider
Ali Abbasi (Co-Writer/Director/Producer)
Zar Amir-Ebrahimi (Actor)
REALITY MM STUDIOS
On the Job: The Missing 8
Erik Matti (Director)
BREAKING GLASS PICTURES
Nostalgia
Mario Martone (Co-Writer/Director)
Pierfransesco Favino (Actor)
GIRAFFE PICTURES
Ajoomma
Anthony Chen (Producer)
He Shuming (Co-Writer/Director)
ALL CAPS + KHOOSAT FILMS
Joyland
Saim Sadiq (Writer/Director/Co-Editor)
TALEBOX
Farha
Darin J. Sallam (Writer-Director)
Deema Azar (Producer)
Ayah Jardaneh (Producer)
AFTERNOON BREAK
PROTIM
Klondike
Maryna Er Gorbach (Writer/Director/Producer/Editor)
HUGOFILM FEATURES
A Piece of Sky
Michael Koch (Co-Writer/Director)
Michèle Brand (Actor)
ARRAY RELEASING
Mars One
Gabriel Martins (Writer/Director/Producer/Co-Editor)
CONTENT DIGITAL FILM CO., LTD.
Goddamned Asura
Lou Yi-an (Co-Writer/Director/Co-Editor)
Singing Chen (Co-Writer/Co-Editor)
ALTERED INNOCENCE
Beautiful Beings
Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson (Writer/Director)
Sturla Brandth Grøvlen (Cinematographer)
MEI AH ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Where the Wind Blows
Philip Yung (Writer-Director)
LOUVERTURE FILMS
Eami
Paz Encina (Writer/Director/Producer)
Javier Umpierrez (Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer/Re-Recording Sound Mixer)
Carlos Cortés Navarrete (Sound Mixer)
