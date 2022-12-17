How To Watch This Year’s College Football Bowl Games On TV & Streaming: Schedule, Matchups And The CFP

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and USC play Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on January 2

’s bowl season kicked off Friday with the Bahamas Bowl and Cure Bowl, with seven more set for Saturday as the first batch of 43 postseason games through December. The run culminates January 9 with the College Football Playoff’s national championship game at SoFi Stadium, home to the L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers and last year’s Super Bowl.

The CFP, pitting the four top-ranked teams in the country, will begin its semifinal round December 31, when Michigan plays TCU in the Fiesta Bowl and No. 1-ranked and defending champion Georgia plays Ohio State play in the Peach Bowl, with the winners to face off for the title in L.A.

SoFi is hosting a pair of games this year, with the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl today (December 17) pitting Washington State and Fresno State. There are seven games today, the first Saturday of the bowl season.

The other marquee bowl day is Monday, January 2, which will feature the Citrus Bowl, the Cotton Bowl and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the latter kicking off after the annual Rose Bowl parade.

Below is the full bowl schedule with matchups, times, locations, and networks. Games on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC will also be available to stream on the ESPN app, and Fox games on the Fox Sports app.

College Football Bowl Schedule

(all times ET)

Friday, December 16

Bahamas Bowl

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

11:30 a.m., Bahamas

ESPN

Cure Bowl

No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA

3 p.m., Orlando, FL

ESPN

Saturday, December 17

Fenway Bowl

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

11 a.m., Boston

ESPN

Celebration Bowl

Jackson State vs. N.C. Central

Noon, Atlanta

ABC

Las Vegas Bowl

No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida

2:30 p.m., Las Vegas

ESPN

LA Bowl

Washington State vs. Fresno State

3:30 p.m., Inglewood, CA

ABC

LendingTree Bowl

Rice vs. Southern Mississippi

5:45 p.m., Mobile, AL

ESPN

New Mexico Bowl

SMU vs. BYU

7:30 p.m., Albuquerque, NM

ABC

Frisco Bowl

Boise State vs. North Texas

9:15 p.m., Frisco, TX

ESPN

Monday, December 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Marshall vs. UConn

2:30 p.m., Conway, SC

ESPN

Tuesday, December 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

3:30 p.m., Boise, ID

ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl

Liberty vs. Toledo

7:30 p.m., Boca Raton, FL

ESPN

Wednesday, December 21

New Orleans Bowl

South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky

9 p.m., New Orleans

ESPN

Thursday, December 22

Armed Forces Bowl

Baylor vs. Air Force

7:30 p.m., Fort Worth, TX

ESPN

Friday, December 23

Independence Bowl

Houston vs. Louisiana

3 p.m., Shreveport, LA

ESPN

Gasparilla Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Missouri

6:30 p.m., Tampa, FL

ESPN

Saturday, December 24

Hawai’i Bowl

Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State

8 p.m., Honolulu

ESPN

Monday, December 26

Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State

2:30 p.m., Detroit

ESPN

Tuesday, December 27

Camellia Bowl

Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern

Noon, Montgomery, AL

ESPN

First Responder Bowl

Memphis vs. Utah State

3:15 p.m., Dallas

ESPN

Birmingham Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

6:45 p.m., Birmingham, AL

ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin

10:15 p.m., Phoenix, AZ

ESPN

Wednesday, December 28

Military Bowl

Duke vs. UCF

2 p.m., Annapolis, MD

ESPN

Liberty Bowl

Arkansas vs. Kansas

5:30 p.m., Memphis, TN

ESPN

Holiday Bowl

No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina

8 p.m., San Diego, CA

Fox

Texas Bowl

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

9 p.m., Houston, TX

ESPN

Thursday, December 29

Pinstripe Bowl

Minnesota vs. Syracuse

2 p.m., New York, NY

ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl

No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma

5:30 p.m., Orlando, FL

ESPN

Alamo Bowl

No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas

9 p.m., San Antonio, TX

ESPN

Friday, December 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland

Noon, Charlotte, NC

ESPN

Sun Bowl

No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt

2 p.m., El Paso, TX

CBS

Gator Bowl

No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame

3:30 p.m., Jacksonville, FL

ESPN

Arizona Bowl

Ohio vs. Wyoming

4:30 p.m., Tucson, AZ

Barstool

Orange Bowl

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson

8 p.m., Miami Gardens, FL

ESPN

Saturday, December 31

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

4 p.m., Glendale, AZ

ESPN

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

8 p.m., Atlanta

ESPN

Music City Bowl

Iowa vs. Kentucky

Noon, Nashville, TN

ABC

Sugar Bowl

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Noon, New Orleans

ESPN

Monday, January 2

ReliaQuest Bowl

No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois

12 p.m., Tampa, FL

ESPN2

Citrus Bowl

No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue

1 p.m., Orlando, FL

ABC

Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane

1 p.m., Arlington, TX

ESPN

Rose Bowl

No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State

5 p.m., Pasadena, CA

ESPN

Monday, January 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Teams TBD

7:30 p.m., Inglewood, CA

ESPN