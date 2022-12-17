How To Watch This Year’s College Football Bowl Games On TV & Streaming: Schedule, Matchups And The CFP

Skip to main content
Caleb Williams USC
Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and USC play Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on January 2 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

College football’s bowl season kicked off Friday with the Bahamas Bowl and Cure Bowl, with seven more set for Saturday as the first batch of 43 postseason games through December. The run culminates January 9 with the College Football Playoff’s national championship game at SoFi Stadium, home to the L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers and last year’s Super Bowl.

The CFP, pitting the four top-ranked teams in the country, will begin its semifinal round December 31, when Michigan plays TCU in the Fiesta Bowl and No. 1-ranked and defending champion Georgia plays Ohio State play in the Peach Bowl, with the winners to face off for the title in L.A.

SoFi is hosting a pair of games this year, with the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl today (December 17) pitting Washington State and Fresno State. There are seven games today, the first Saturday of the bowl season.

The other marquee bowl day is Monday, January 2, which will feature the Citrus Bowl, the Cotton Bowl and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the latter kicking off after the annual Rose Bowl parade.

Below is the full bowl schedule with matchups, times, locations, and networks. Games on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC will also be available to stream on the ESPN app, and Fox games on the Fox Sports app.

College Football Bowl Schedule

(all times ET)

Friday, December 16

Bahamas Bowl
Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
11:30 a.m., Bahamas
ESPN

Cure Bowl
No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA
3 p.m., Orlando, FL
ESPN

Saturday, December 17

Fenway Bowl
Cincinnati vs. Louisville
11 a.m., Boston
ESPN

Celebration Bowl
Jackson State vs. N.C. Central
Noon, Atlanta
ABC

Las Vegas Bowl
No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida
2:30 p.m., Las Vegas
ESPN

LA Bowl
Washington State vs. Fresno State
3:30 p.m., Inglewood, CA
ABC

LendingTree Bowl
Rice vs. Southern Mississippi
5:45 p.m., Mobile, AL
ESPN

New Mexico Bowl
SMU vs. BYU
7:30 p.m., Albuquerque, NM
ABC

Frisco Bowl
Boise State vs. North Texas
9:15 p.m., Frisco, TX
ESPN

Monday, December 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Marshall vs. UConn
2:30 p.m., Conway, SC
ESPN

Tuesday, December 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State
3:30 p.m., Boise, ID
ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl
Liberty vs. Toledo
7:30 p.m., Boca Raton, FL
ESPN

Wednesday, December 21

New Orleans Bowl
South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky
9 p.m., New Orleans
ESPN

Thursday, December 22

Armed Forces Bowl
Baylor vs. Air Force
7:30 p.m., Fort Worth, TX
ESPN

Friday, December 23

Independence Bowl
Houston vs. Louisiana
3 p.m., Shreveport, LA
ESPN

Gasparilla Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Missouri
6:30 p.m., Tampa, FL
ESPN

Saturday, December 24

Hawai’i Bowl
Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State
8 p.m., Honolulu
ESPN

Monday, December 26

Quick Lane Bowl
Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State
2:30 p.m., Detroit
ESPN

Tuesday, December 27

Camellia Bowl
Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern
Noon, Montgomery, AL
ESPN

First Responder Bowl
Memphis vs. Utah State
3:15 p.m., Dallas
ESPN

Birmingham Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina
6:45 p.m., Birmingham, AL
ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin
10:15 p.m., Phoenix, AZ
ESPN

Wednesday, December 28

Military Bowl
Duke vs. UCF
2 p.m., Annapolis, MD
ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Liberty Bowl
Arkansas vs. Kansas
5:30 p.m., Memphis, TN
ESPN

Holiday Bowl
No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina
8 p.m., San Diego, CA
Fox

Texas Bowl
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
9 p.m., Houston, TX
ESPN

Thursday, December 29

Pinstripe Bowl
Minnesota vs. Syracuse
2 p.m., New York, NY
ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl
No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma
5:30 p.m., Orlando, FL
ESPN

Alamo Bowl
No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas
9 p.m., San Antonio, TX
ESPN

Friday, December 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl
No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland
Noon, Charlotte, NC
ESPN

Sun Bowl
No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt
2 p.m., El Paso, TX
CBS

Gator Bowl
No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame
3:30 p.m., Jacksonville, FL
ESPN

Arizona Bowl
Ohio vs. Wyoming
4:30 p.m., Tucson, AZ
Barstool

Orange Bowl
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson
8 p.m., Miami Gardens, FL
ESPN

Saturday, December 31

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
4 p.m., Glendale, AZ
ESPN

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
8 p.m., Atlanta
ESPN

Music City Bowl
Iowa vs. Kentucky
Noon, Nashville, TN
ABC

Sugar Bowl
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State
Noon, New Orleans
ESPN

Monday, January 2

ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois
12 p.m., Tampa, FL
ESPN2

Citrus Bowl
No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue
1 p.m., Orlando, FL
ABC

Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane
1 p.m., Arlington, TX
ESPN

Rose Bowl
No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State
5 p.m., Pasadena, CA
ESPN

Monday, January 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Teams TBD
7:30 p.m., Inglewood, CA
ESPN

