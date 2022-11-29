WME Promotes Eric Reid to Partner

EXCLUSIVE: WME literary packaging vet Eric Reid has been promoted to partner at the agency.

He has a long history of taking projects from book to screen, focusing on comic books, graphic novels, estates, books, life rights, news articles and all things IP-related.

Reid is known for his knack of finding comic book diamonds in the rough at comic book conventions, prime pieces of IP outside the DC and Marvel sphere.

Among the recent projects Reid has been involved with are the sci-fi thriller Trespasser, which Joe Penna is directing for Fifth Season. The feature is based off the Justin M. Ryan’s 2017 Alterna Comics graphic novel, which Reid discovered at a Florida comic book convention.

Reid’s client Hannah Rose May recently had her Image Comics comic book Rogues Gallery optioned by Don Cheadle’s This Radicle Act to be developed into a TV series, as Deadline first reported.

Thomas Perry, who Reid also reps, gained accolades for The Old Man, which is based on his novel. He recently had another book, The Bomb Maker, optioned by CSI showrunner Carol Mendelsohn for a series adaptation set up at Fox.

Prior to WME, Reid worked at ICM, where he started in 2005. He moved to then-Endeavor in 2008 and transferred to WME when the merger took place. Reid also is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“I have it pretty good,” Reid said. “I’m thankful to be surrounded by such an incredible team at WME that supports, challenges, and empowers me, and I feel so lucky to represent some of today’s most talented authors and writers.”