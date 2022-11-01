Will Smith’s German Film & TV Firm Telepool Teams With ‘Red Sonja’ Outfit Millennium To Develop Movie Slate — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Has Fallen outfit Millennium Media is partnering with Will Smith’s German film and TV distributor, Telepool, to co-develop three English-language features over the next three years. Millennium Media is set to produce with Telepool serving as executive producer.

Under the deal, Telepool will have an exclusive first look at all rights for German-speaking territories to the films. The deal also allows for further film collaborations following the committed three films. The pact is the first of its kind for Millennium who have not previously partnered with a distribution company so early in the development process.

Within the last year, Telepool has acquired Millennium’s current slate of productions for German-speaking territories including The Enforcer starring Antonio Banderas, which will be released by Telepool in December, and Red Sonja starring Matilda Lutz and directed by M.J. Bassett, which is currently in production. Telepool has previously distributed the Gerard Butler Has Fallen franchise and the Hitman’s Bodyguard franchise for German-speaking territories.

Jeffrey Greenstein of Millennium Media and Michael Muellner of Telepool negotiated the deal.

As we revealed, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc fully acquired Telepool earlier this year. The German licensing and distribution company and its subsidiaries fall under Westbrook International Holdings.

Westbrook, producer of Facebook Watch’s popular Red Table Talk and Netflix hit Cobra Kai, has been on an international tear this year. The company also struck partnerships with Nigerian major EbonyLife and Yasushi Akimoto’s Akimoto Project. Minority investment from Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Blackstone-backed firm has helped fuel the international growth.

“Telepool has been an incredible partner as a distributor for many of our films and we’re thrilled to grow our relationship to new levels with them. It is a natural progression in an effort to create more content for both companies and our partners worldwide,” said President of Millennium Media Jeffrey Greenstein.

“After 26 years of successful and close business partnership with Millennium, it felt like the clear and logical next step. We are proud to expand this partnership even further with an eye towards the future and look forward to developing new films/content for the market together while continuing to build this success story for both of our companies,” stated Michael Muellner, Telepool’s SVP Acquisition for German speaking territories.