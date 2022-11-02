Leigh Kittay Joins Will Gluck’s Olive Bridge Entertainment As Head Of Film

EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment executive and producer Leigh Kittay has joined director, writer and producer Will Gluck’s production company, Olive Bridge Entertainment as their Head of Film.

Kittay will lead the banner’s packed feature slate, which includes projects in development at Columbia, Disney, Searchlight and Netflix.

Olive Bridge, which has first-look deals with Sony Pictures Entertainment and WIIP, is known for Gluck’s many hit films including the half billion grossing-plus Peter Rabbit franchise and Easy A, among others.

Most recently, Sony announced that Olive Bridge will produce the original comedy Locked Out. Other upcoming Olive Bridge feature productions include the buddy action comedy End Of The World, which Gluck is directing and co-wrote with Chris Bremner for Sony; the Blacklist-topping sci-fi romance Move On for Sony; the hybrid animation/live-action adaptation of The Aristocrats for Disney, which Gluck co-wrote with Keith Bunin; the hybrid animation/live-action adaptation of the mega hit video game Just Dance for Ubisoft, which Gluck is co-writing with Ashley Bradley; and many more.

Kittay is known for securing the most sought-after talent and intellectual property for critically and commercially successful features. She joins Olive Bridge from production company and financier Black Bear Pictures. During her time at the indie studio, Kittay oversaw their film slate including The Marsh King’s Daughter starring Daisy Ridley; Nyad starring Annette Bening and Jodie Foster; Memory starring Liam Neeson; and Somebody I Used To Know starring Allison. Additionally, she played an integral role in expanding the film department’s content acquisitions and development, including the acquisition of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Powers’ critically lauded novel Bewilderment, with Brad Pitt’s Plan B producing the adaptation.

Prior to Black Bear, Kittay was the Head of Film at Emmy Award winner Noah Hawley’s production company 26 Keys. She launched the film division for 26 Keys, which had previously been exclusively known for television. She executive produced Searchlight’s Lucy In The Sky starring Natalie Portman and developed a robust feature slate with filmmakers including Hiro Murai, Ali Abbasi, Charlie McDowell, Edward Berger, and Issa Lopez.

She previously served as VP at Parkes + MacDonald Productions and held positions at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, where she worked on such blockbusters as Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Super 8, Star Trek and the ABC series Lost. She began her entertainment career at Paramount Pictures and attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.