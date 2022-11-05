‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ To End Run On CW, Says Star Colin Mochrie

Whose Line Is It Anyway? -- "Greg Proops 1 -- Image WL602_ Greg Proops1 _0003.jpg -- Pictured (L-R) Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie -- Photo: Photo: Richard Foreman/The CW -- Ì?å© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Another CW show is on its way out.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? will wrap its 12th and final season this spring on the network. Longtime star Colin Mochrie tweeted that they will begin shooting the last season in January.

Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line. In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) November 4, 2022

Currently in its 11th season, the improvisational comedy show is an adaptation of the British show of the same name. It originally aired on ABC and ABC Family from 1998 to 2007 before a revival was picked up by the CW and began airing in 2013.

Whose Line stars Mochrie, Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles and Aisha Tyler. Executive producers are Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson. It’s from Hat Trick Prods. and Warner Bros. TV.

The cancellation of Whose Line comes less than a month after Nexstar Media Group completed its acquisition of the network. It joins series such as Stargirl, The Flash, Riverdale and Nancy Drew, which are also wrapping their runs on CW.

