Whoopi Goldberg Quitting Twitter: “As Of Tonight I’m Done”

UPDATE, with video The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg announced on the show today that she’s leaving and called Elon Musk’s week-long tenure “a mess.”

Goldberg made the announcement after summarizing last week’s Twitter news – the staff firings (and some rehirings), the $8 blue check fee and, finally, the banning of comedian Kathy Griffin for using Elon Musk’s name as a parody account.

“I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

Goldberg’s reference to “certain kinds of attitudes” making a return on Twitter was an apparent allusion to an increase in racist and antisemitic posts on the platform.

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed with Goldberg’s assessment of Musk-era Twitter, saying, “It’s become such a hellscape.”

“I follow legal scholars there, I follow SCOTUS blog, I follow thought leaders, and it’s such a good place for that,” Hostin said, adding, “And now you’ve got this Elon Musk turning it into something it was never intended to be. He says it’s going to be ‘the public square.’ Well, I don’t want to be part of that public square but I also don’t want to miss the valuable information that can be put on there.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, the show’s conservative voice, said she has a “love-hate relationship with Twitter,” appreciating the news that can be gotten from the platform but agreeing with Hostin that it’s become “a hellscape.”

Co-host Ana Navarro, citing a recent European Union law that demands social media platforms combat misinformation, said, “I think it’s time the U.S. government take a look at this, because in the same way that we are regulated by the FCC and radio stations are regulated, frankly, a place like Twitter has far more reach and is far more dangerous.” As for Musk, she said, “he is there causing drama on a daily basis.”

Goldberg wrapped up the segment by noting, “People keep saying it’s free speech, but all speech is not free speech. Some speech is not okay free speech. So everybody has to agree on that, but if people keep saying ‘You hurt my free speech” it’s going to be a problem. You know what? This is our problem. But it ain’t my problem today because I’m out.”

Watch Goldberg’s announcement below: