Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘Sister Act 3’ Script Just “Came In” & Wants Jimmy Fallon To Make A Cameo

Whoopi Goldberg has an update on the development of Sister Act 3 and has good news for fans. While making an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon the star said she had received a script.

“The script came in yesterday,” she told The Tonight Show audience who then abrupted in cheers and applause. “I really like it but it has a whole lot of adults to go through. So, if they don’t get in its way, it could actually be pretty good.”

The View’s moderator then asked the late-night host if he had ever seen the Batman television series and recalled when the superhero would climb up a wall and “suddenly a window would open and somebody would stick their head out.”

“Would you stick your head out if we made a space for you to just come and do it for like a day?” Goldberg asked Fallon.

Fallon replied, “Yes! Are you kidding me? To be in Sister Act 3? Of course, I would do that, I would do anything for you.”

Sister Act 3 was announced to be in development at Disney+ in 2020 with Goldberg and Tyler Perry attached as producers. Earlier this year, Perry talked about the project while making an appearance on The View.

“I love the idea of us making this happen but you know, the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I’d like to,” Perry said during his appearance Sept. 22. “So we’ve got a good script. We’re off to a great start. We’re just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction so we can get it going.”

Watch Goldberg’s interview in the video posted below.