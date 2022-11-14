Whoopi Goldberg Misses ‘The View’ After Covid Diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg was notably absent from The View on Monday after being diagnosed with Covid. A representative for the ABC daytime talk show confirmed the news.

Sara Haines took over Goldberg’s duties as moderator and opened the show noting the absence of Goldberg and Joy Behar. Since the beginning of Season 26, Behar’s appearances are from Tuesday through Friday, so her absence was not surprising.

The rest of the panel included Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Goldberg’s last appearance on The View was on November 10 with a show dedicated to celebrating her birthday, which was on November 13. Late in 2021, Goldberg had been diagnosed with Covid during the show’s holiday hiatus and missed a couple of shows at the beginning of this year.

When the show resumed January 5 of this year, she made an appearance from home talking about her diagnosis.

“I left a couple of weeks ago just before the break because somebody I had been around tested positive for coronavirus,” she said on the show. “I’ve been gone a long time, I feel. They have to test us and they sent people to test me. And they tested me and it was like, ‘Oh, no, you’re not coming back. We’re not sending anybody to your house, you have corona.’ ”

Goldberg said she was shocked because she had been “triple vaxxed” and hadn’t been around anyone with the virus.

“I just feel like, you can only do what you can do and whatever your body decides it’s going to do is what you have to roll with,” Goldberg said earlier this year.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.