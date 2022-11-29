‘Wednesday’ Summons Record-Breaking Debut Week On Netflix With 341.23M Hours Viewed

Wednesday has summoned a new record for Netflix. The supernatural series drew a whopping 341.23M hours viewed in its first week on the streamer, soaring to the top of the TV charts.

It now holds the record for the most hours viewed in a week for any English-language TV series on Netflix. Impressively, that beats Stranger Things 4, which previously held the title. At its peak, the first seven episodes of Stranger Things 4 notched 335M hours viewed in their first full week on the service (and second week in the Top 10).

The current all-time record holder is Squid Game with 571.8M hours viewed in its peak week on Netflix.

Wednesday has made its way into the Top 10 in all 93 countries that Netflix tracks, and it sits at No. 1 in 83 of them — a record that is also shared with Stranger Things 4.

According to Netflix, Wednesday has been viewed in more than 50M households.

Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, the series follows the character’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The series also stars Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White), Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome. Christina Ricci also appears in the series, as well as Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Arimisen and Isaac Ordonez. Wednesday is directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, with creators/showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar.

In the No. 2 spot on the Netflix Top 10 for the week of November 21 to 27 is 1899, which tallied 87.9M hours viewed. The Crown was knocked to third place, notching 42.36M hours viewed, and Dead to Me Season 3 took home another 33.3M hours viewed.

The rest of the list, in order, is: Manifest Season 4 (21.6M hours), Manifest Season 1 (15M hours), Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (14.16M hours), Manifest Season 3 (12.26M hours), Warrior Nun (11.97M hours), and Dead to Me Season 1 (11.94M hours).

Among the non-English language series, Elite Season 6 took the top spot with 48.27M hours viewed. Til Money Do Us Part sits at No. 2 with 32.2M hours viewed, and Under the Queen’s Umbrella is at No. 3 with 18.08M hours viewed. Reborn Rich, The Unbroken Voice, and Chiquititas are also on the list.