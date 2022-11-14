‘We Were The Lucky Ones’: Robin Weigert, Lior Ashkenazi Join Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Robin Weigert and Lior Ashkenazi have been cast in series regular roles on the Hulu Limited Series We Were The Lucky Ones that stars Joey King.

Robin will star as Nechuma, the Kurc matriarch who is the beating heart and center of the family. She is a proud and capable business owner.

Lior will star as Sol, the sage and beloved patriarch of the Kurc family. Sol has great warmth and determination and strives to remain level-headed despite the growing hardships his family faces.

Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times Bestseller We were the Lucky Ones, the limited series is inspired by the true story of a Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, yet determined to survive and reunite. Deadline revealed exclusively in April that King joined the project.

The limited series is executive produced and written by Erica Lipez (Julia, The Morning Show), who also serves as showrunner. Thomas Kail (Fosse/Verdon) directs and executive produces along with Jennifer Todd who will also executive produce for Old 320 Sycamore. Adam Milch will executive produce and Hunter will co-executive produce. The Hulu series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Weigert is best known for her roles in Deadwood, Sons of Anarchy, and Big Little Lies. Other TV credits include the AMC series Dietland, as well as Hulu’s Castle Rock. Most recently she can be seen in the Paramount horror/thriller Smile. She’s repped by Marc Hamou and JB Roberts at Thruline Entertainment, and Lisa Lieberman at Innovative Artists.

Ashkenazi starred in Israel’s original version of In Treatment, which was later adapted in the United States by HBO. He also appeared in HBO’s Our Boys and Valley of Tears, and can currently be seen on Netflix’s Hit & Run opposite Lior Raz and Sanaa Lathan. He’s repped by Black Bear Management.