Warner Bros Motion Picture Bosses Michael De Luca & Pamela Abdy To Be Lauded With PGA Milestone Award

Newly crowned Warner Bros Film Group Co-Chairpersons and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy will receive The Producers Guild of America’s 2023 Milestone Award.

The honor is bestowed on those executives and creatives known for their countless contributions to the film industry, both as individual producers and as a collaborative executive team.

The duo will accept the prize at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton.

Recent Milestone Award honorees include George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy while previous recipients include Hollywood legends Louis B. Mayer, Walt Disney, and Alfred Hitchcock, as well as contemporary innovators Steven Spielberg, Bob Iger, Sherry Lansing, Clint Eastwood, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, James Cameron, Ted Sarandos, Donna Langley, and more.

“Michael and Pam are an incredible team, excelling as both trusted creative producers and successful studio heads,” said Producers Guild of America Presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line in a joint statement. “As individual producers, they’re responsible for some of the most celebrated and memorable films of the 21st century. Together, their instincts and talent for producing mid-budget studio titles has proven these films can still attract a theatrical audience. They are so deserving of this award and we can’t wait to honor them as they start their new roles with Warner Bros.”

“We are so grateful and humbled by this incredible honor. We want to thank Stephanie, Donald and every member of our precious family of Producers at the PGA, an organization we hold in the highest esteem for its tireless work in maintaining the very integrity of what it means to be a producer,” said De Luca and Abdy. “We also are especially thankful to all the filmmakers and storytellers over the years who’ve allowed us to be part of their artistic journey. We wouldn’t be here without each and every one of them.”

De Luca and Abdy’s oversee at Warners’ theatrical includes Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and the Warner Animation Group.

Prior to joining Warner Bros. in June, De Luca served as Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.’s Motion Picture Group Chairman including all global film ops, MGM and Orion’s film slate, as well as serving on the board of studio’s theatrical distribution-marketing joint venture with Annapurna Pictures, United Artists Releasing.

De Luca’s producing record includes three Best Picture Oscar noms for The Social Network, Moneyball and Captain Phillips. He’s also been nominated 3x at the Emmys for producing the 89th and the 90th Academy Awards and for producing the Showtime series Escape At Dannemora. Additionally, he has been nominated 4x for a Producers Guild of America Award. De Luca also produced the Universal Pictures film adaptation of Fifty Shades of Grey, as well as its two sequels – Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed which grossed over $1.3 billion.

De Luca served as the President and COO of New Line Productions, where he steered several blockbuster franchises including Friday, Blade, Austin Powers and Rush Hour. During his tenure, he championed such groundbreaking sleeper hits as Seven, Wag the Dog, Pleasantville, Magnolia, I Am Sam and Boogie Nights, and helped to launch the directing careers of Jay Roach, Gary Ross, Alan and Albert Hughes, F. Gary Gray, the Farrelly brothers, David Fincher and Paul Thomas Anderson. From New Line, De Luca went on to serve as DreamWorks’ Head of Production from 2001 to 2004, overseeing the live-action division and the production of such films as Old School and Anchorman, which continued the rise of both Will Ferrell and Todd Phillips.

Prior to joining Warner Bros., Abdy served as MGM’s Motion Picture Group President, overseeing development, production and post-production for all MGM and Orion films including studio hits House of Gucci, Licorice Pizza, The Addams Family 2, and Thirteen Lives, as well as the upcoming Creed 3.

Abdy also previously served alongside Brad Weston as Partner and Head of Film at Makeready, where she led the finance and production of Queen & Slim and A Million Little Pieces; President of Production at New Regency where she oversaw the release of Oscar winners The Revenant, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), and The Big Short as well as Assassin’s Creed, and Cure For Wellness; President of Scott Stuber’s Bluegrass Films where she produced features for the company’s diverse slate including 47 Ronin, Identity Thief, Kill the Messenger and Endless Love; and EVP at Paramount Pictures where she oversaw films including Shutter Island, The Love Guru, Babel, Drillbit Taylor, World Trade Center, Aeon Flux, Freedom Writers and Mean Girls.

The 2023 Producers Guild Awards Event Chairs are Mike Farah CEO at Funny Or Die and Joe Farrell, Chief Creative Officer at Funny Or Die. The 2023 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is Executive Producer, Carleen Cappelletti is Co-Executive producer, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives, and Jim Piccirillo is Director. The PGA Awards team also includes Diane Salerno (Six Degrees Global) managing sponsorship, and the PGA’s PR agency of record, Sunshine Sachs Morgan and Lylis for PR.